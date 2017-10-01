Area football: Blaine, Coon Rapids and Andover capitalize on strong starts in wins

Blaine 46, Champlin Park 28 Anoka’s Jackson Heckt dives for a tackle on Friday versus Woodbury.

Blaine sprinted to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter, then withstood a furious Champlin Park rally to win 46-28 in front of a homecoming crowd.

Byron Bynum Jr. carried the ball 36 times for 189 yards and three touchdowns.

Andover 50, Cambridge-Isanti 28

Andover also benefitted from a quick start, seizing control early with the game’s first 28 points as it won 50-28 at Cambridge-Isanti for its fourth win in a row.

Coon Rapids 34, Spring Lake Park 14

It was the fourth win in a row for Coon Rapids as the Cardinals won 34-14 at Spring Lake Park. Coon Rapids led 27-0 at halftime, before Spring Lake Park scored on a pair of Cade McMahon runs in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 27-14, before Coon Rapids sealed the win in the fourth.

Woodbury 10, Anoka 6

Woodbury scored the game’s lone touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to erase a 6-3 deficit and fend off host Anoka 10-6. Anoka celebrated Coach Stan Nelson Day on Friday, with long-time former Anoka head coach Stan Nelson presented with a plaque at Goodrich Field and recognized at midfield before the game.

Elk River 49, St. Francis 17

Defending Class 5A state champion Elk River returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and didn’t look back, defeating visiting St. Francis 49-17.