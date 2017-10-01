Cross Country: Andover’s Breuckman claims runner-up honors at Mega Meet

Andover senior Tom Breuckman charges down the stretch in a second-place finish in Saturday’s Milaca Mega Meet Class 4A boys race. Photo by Thad Carroll

Six area schools took part in Saturday’s 47th annual Milaca Mega Meet, the largest meet in the state with 173 teams competing in 18 races.

Andover senior Tom Breuckman delivered the top individual performance, placing second in a stacked Class 4A boys race in 16:01.6.

“Tom had an excellent race on Saturday, particularly considering the heat and humidity,” Andover head coach Scott Clark said. “The times overall were a little slow because of the conditions. However, Tom was able to still run a personal best by a few seconds regardless, and also due to a very impressive finishing last mile that was under 5:10.

“So far this season Tom has run very consistently and continued to improve in areas of his racing, and add to that his very competitive nature, we certainly feel he is going to continue to improve and remain a top tier finisher in every race.”

A tough field of runners makes placing highly more challenging, but can also lead to lower times.

“Good competition makes the race more enjoyable and the ability to run a personal best much easier,” Breuckman said. “I always look forward to competing against highly competitive runners; not only do they help set the pace early on, but they also help make the race, well, a race.

“Running against some of the best also helps you to push yourself harder where you might not on your own as you fight for your place, which in turn leads to faster times. Every runner needs good competition to bring out the best in them.”

Andover finished 13th overall as a team, with Breuckman followed by Joe Huffman (17:35.6), Carter Weinzierl (18:24.5), Evan Riechers (18:32.4) and Logan Meinert (18:40.7).

Blaine finished close behind Andover in 15th place, led by Tyler Anderson with a 12th-place finish in 16:44.8.

Nic Jacobson finished close behind in 41st place in 17:18.9, with James Symanski (17:51.5), Nathan Smith (18:36.9) and Dan Johnson (19:18.5) also scoring for the Bengals.

“Tyler Anderson ran a breakout race on Saturday,” Blaine head coach Rachel Karel said. “He stepped up big time and I was very excited to see his time at the finish line. Dropping 26 seconds is huge when you’re already as fast as Tyler is. Nic Jacobson also continues to drop time every week and is inching closer to the 17-minute barrier. They’ll be ready to peak at the end of the season.”

Anoka finished in 22nd place, paced by sub 19-minute finishers in Connor Loreno (18:16.5), Jacob Toay (18:46.2) and Noah Johnson (18:50.6).

Oliver Ziebart (18:43.1) led 23rd place St. Francis, followed closely by Tyler Fingal (19:01.6) and Jacob Donohue (19:04.3).

Spring Lake Park finished in 25th place, led by Nathan Tandberg (19:18.3).

Legacy Christian Academy/PACT Charter competed in the Class 1A race, with the top individual finish turned in by Jeremy Davie in 20:32.8.

Andover girls

place fifth

The Andover girls had the top team finish, placing fifth in the Class 4A race.

The Huskies were led by Alyssa Gerth in seventh place individually in 19:55.5 and Elizabeth Donner in 14th place in 20:26.8, joined in the top 50 by Julia Nielsen (20:51.6), Joslin Mumm (21:03.5) and Alexa Havon (21:15.3).

Anoka finished in 13th place, led by the duo of Taylor Krone (20:52.2) and Alli Becker (21:17.8).

“Considering the heat and humidity and not having anyone in the medical tent, I thought our day was successful,” Anoka head coach Pete Tremaine said. “This meet is like going to the State Fair: lots of people and lots of races, but in the end the kids really like racing at Milaca.”

Blaine’s 15th-place finish was led by Kelsey Huver, who posted a personal best time of 20:44.4 to finish in 26th place, with Ellen Mickelson in 64th place in 21:36.8.

“Kelsey Huver had a breakout race,” Karel said. “She ran very strong last week at St. Francis as well, but Saturday was a time drop of almost a minute. She is getting more confident every week. It’s challenging to be the lead runner on your team as an eighth-grader, but I think she’s stepping up to the challenge. I’m excited to see what the end of the season brings for the girls.”

Spring Lake Park finished in 18th as a team, led by Jenna Terrio (21:44.8), and St. Francis finished in 20th place, led by Grace Wunderlich (23:27.7).

