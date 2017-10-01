Early bow strategies

By Steve Carney

Contributing Writer

September has arrived with its many opening days almost every weekend of the month. My favorite, the archery opener, has begun and I have been spending lots of time getting portable tree stands hung and strategizing on bagging my deer. Here are some thoughts as we head into a very exciting time of Autumn.

Heavy foliage

Unique to this 2017 season is the dense and very heavy foliage. The rains of summer have really made an impact on the dense vegetation and if you haven’t been in the woods lately, it’s amazing.

Everything is vastly overgrown and you can barely see 50 yards. Hanging stands in dense foliage is a very easy task as cover provides you with lots of concealment. Keep in mind when these leaves fall, it’s a whole new ballgame. Some hunters tend to leave their stands in one position and never change but I have found hanging stands in September is one thing but changing them to November stands is crucial mainly because of the leaf cover.

Food issue

The heavy rains of summer will probably delay the harvest as many fields are just too soft and will continue to be. Expect a late harvest and hunt accordingly. I look for standing corn fields during September and look for telltale activity such as shredded stalks and tracks meaning the deer are actively feeding on the standing corn. Look to the “tips” of soybeans as the deer will often nip the tips off the plants indicating good deer activity.

The acorn harvest seems to be very fickle this year as oak trees often cycle from year to year. Look for the white oaks versus the red oaks as white acorns are much preferred. I have seen good acorn crops in Wisconsin this year but minimal in Minnesota.

Water

Many deer hunter know that water is a very valuable asset in deer hunting. This season it looks like there is standing water in many fields and the expanded water availability will leave the deer with many options. This year, because of the water proliferation, I will not be keying in on the water sources.

It’s amazing how water can be a factor in some years and sometimes is not. Seems every fall season is different.