Girls Swimming and Diving: Four-time Blaine state qualifier not slowing down

The margins of victory have been a little staggering. Make that very.

With point spreads so vast, it can be hard to tell.

What is apparent is that Blaine diver Abigail Egolf-Jensen is not slowing down, as the senior has dominated the season’s opening month.

Egolf-Jensen has routinely dispatched opposing team’s divers by 70 points or more in six-dive duals, and won last Saturday’s Bengal Invite over the next finisher from Centennial by a margin of 474.25-345.35 (11 dives). It has been the continuation of what has been an elite high school career during which she has made four state appearances, reaching the finals in three.

But while her talent may have been readily apparent to others, it still has taken awhile to set in for her.

Egolf-Jensen’s diving journey began in eighth grade, as she joined the team after taking part in a summer program.

“It took me a little while to realize this is something I could be pretty good at,” she said. “My first coach, Kelci Bryant, told me and my parents I had natural talent and she really made me feel like I could do this. The realization also came from my other coaches telling me that I was good and had a natural talent, and also coaches that were not mine coming to me at meets even in different states and telling me that I had a good future in diving.

“God is my center, then my family and every single coach I have ever had. They each have taught me how to be the best me. Being a part of a team also helps me. I love my team and want to be the best diver I can be to help my team be successful. My mom is also someone that has really made me see the potential I have in this sport and my dad has always made sure that it can happen for me. I honestly think it’s just now sinking in.”

It didn’t take very long for current Blaine diving coach Nick Johnson to see the potential.

“My first day on deck with Abigail I knew she would be a standout diver,” Johnson said. “She had one year of experience diving before I became her coach and by the end of her first few dives with me I knew I had a strong competitor on my hands. She has since exceeded and crushed all of my expectations and I could not be happier.”

Egolf-Jensen mixes a vibrant love of the sport with a stellar work ethic, enabling her to keep improving after already reaching the pinnacle of state competition.

“Abigail is a very hard worker and very determined in this sport,” Johnson said. “She excels at this predominately because of those two reasons, but also because she is passionate about this sport. She makes it a priority in her life and thoroughly enjoys doing it every day. She also dives with confidence knowing she is capable of doing any dive in her list.”

That list is one of the toughest in the state.

The degree of difficulty ratings in Egolf-Jensen’s set allows her the opportunity to accumulate such high scores. Her ability to execute finishes the task.

“She is doing much more difficult dives than many other divers in most competitions she does, which gives her a numbers edge,” Johnson said. “But also she executes her easier and these harder dives with much poise and skill. She is also a very fluent and graceful diver which gets her high scores from the judges.”

While Egolf-Jensen is driven to succeed, the allure of diving goes far beyond the point totals as she reaches the final stage of her high school career.

“I like the atmosphere of being at the pool,” Egolf-Jensen said. “It doesn’t matter if I’ve had a good day or a bad day, because once I get to practice I can just forget about everything outside of the pool that may be causing me stress or problems and I’m able to do what I love with people that I love and that’s just the best feeling in the world.”

