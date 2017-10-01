JOYA chamber music series launches 5th season

This season marks the fifth year of the JOYA chamber music series at Zion Lutheran Church. The 2017-2018 series features five wonderful chamber music concerts.

-Oct. 8, “New Faces – Silver and Gabi”: The Minnesota Orchestra recently appointed two new principal players to its ranks – principal clarinetist Gabriel Campos Zamora and associate principal cellist Silver Ainomäe. This program will feature these new local superstars in trios by Beethoven and Brahms plus the Debussy Sonata for Cello and Piano. Mary Jo Gothmann joins Campos Zamora and Ainomäe on piano.

-Nov. 19, “Faure, Mozart and Minnesota Composer David Evan Thomas”: This concert is centered around two masterpieces for piano quartet – Faure C Minor Quartet and Mozart Eb Quartet. Also featuring “Greetings and a Farewell” for Violin and Piano by Minnesota composer David Evan Thomas. The concert features Cathy Schubilske, violin; Deanna Anderson, viola; Kathe Jarka, cello; and Mary Jo Gothmann, piano.

-Jan. 14, “Andy Wilkowske”: Baritone Andy Wilkowske, a native of Willmar, Minnesota, is an amazing and versatile performer. Familiar to Minnesota Opera audiences, Wilkowske will appear in leading roles in two of their productions this year – “Don Pasquale” and “Dead Man Walking.” His JOYA debut concert will include a wide variety of music from art song to rock and roll.

-Feb. 25, “Piano Trios”: Three piano trios on this program – Beethoven, Shostakovich and the rarely heard Clara Schumann. Minnesota Orchestra players Rebecca Corruccini, violin, and Beth Rapier, cello, join Mary Jo Gothmann, piano, for this concert of exquisite chamber music.

-April 22, “Let’s Go Out With a Bang”: Back by popular demand is the combination of two pianos and two percussionists. Bartok’s exciting and rhythmic Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion is the centerpiece of this program. This concert is not to be missed. Percussionists Adam Rappel and Fernando Meza join pianists Paul Shaw and Mary Jo Gothmann.

Concerts are all on Sundays at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 S. Fourth Ave., Anoka. Season subscriptions are available for $50 and include tickets for all five concerts. Students are admitted for free.