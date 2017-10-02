Keith E. Kilpatrick

Keith Kilpatrick, age 68, passed away quickly on September 17, 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jocelyn (Hukee) Kilpatrick, daughter Courtney Kilpatrick, and brother Dale Kilpatrick (wife Alexia, sons, Zachary and Samuel).

Preceded in death by his parents, Cora Kilpatrick and William Kilpatrick.

Due to Keith’s love of baseball, a baseball themed Celebration of Life was held on both Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 at Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapels, Blaine, MN. Honorary Pallbearers were Glen Hirsch, Greg Hanson, Leroy Mitchell, Tony Walters, Will Jones, Dale Kilpatrick, Zachary Kilpatrick, Samuel Kilpatrick and Ray Soderstrom.