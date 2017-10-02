LWV hosts Oct. 10 candidate forum Anoka-Hennepin School Board

Three of the six school board seats in Anoka-Hennepin School District 11 are up for election on Nov. 7. The seats are in Districts 3, 4, and 6.

Voters will have an opportunity to hear from the candidates in a forum hosted by League of Women Voters ABC (Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids area) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Sandburg Education Center, 1902 Second Ave in Anoka.

In District 3, candidates are Jessica Geisler of Coon Rapids and Bill Harvey of Champlin. The district is made up of Champlin, southwestern Coon Rapids, and Dayton.

In District 4, candidates are Anna Dirkswager and Brian Herda, both of Andover. The district includes northern Andover, Ham Lake, Nowthen, Oak Grove and northeastern Ramsey.

In District 6, Jeff Simon of Coon Rapids is running unopposed. The district comprises southern Andover and northern Coon Rapids.

Candidates will respond to prepared questions and then respond to written questions from the audience. LWV Voter Service Co-Chairs Geri Nelson and Arlene Gillette urge voters to utilize this opportunity to see and hear the candidates talk about issues side-by-side.

The forum will be taped by QCTV Community Television and will be available on their website, www.qctv.org.

For information about early voting; registering to vote; updating your voter registration; viewing your sample ballot; and locating your polling place, which may be different from past primary and general elections, contact the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office at www.sos.state.mn or by phone, 651-215-1440.

League of Women Voters is a non-profit political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. It does not support or oppose any political candidate or party.