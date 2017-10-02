Nissan auto dealership site plan approved

The site plan for a second auto dealership in the Gateway Commerce Center off Highway 10 and Hanson Boulevard was approved by the Coon Rapids Planning Commission Sept. 21.

Walser Automotive Group received planned unit development amendment approval from the Coon Rapids City Council in 2015 for a project at the west end of Gateway Drive and another amendment in 2016 to increase the size of the parcel.

Under the site plan approved by the commission – no action is required by the council – Walser will construct a 43,400 square-foot building to house a Nissan dealership with 726 parking spaces.

It will be adjacent to a new Honda auto dealership that was approved for Nate Sutton, a Chicago auto dealer, earlier this summer. That will have a 60,000 square-foot building.

According to Dave Phillips of Phillips Architects, Minneapolis, who designed the project and represented Walser at the commission meeting, the existing Coon Rapids Nissan business off Highway 10 and Round Lake Boulevard will move to the new site.

“There is no room to expand at the existing location and the new building will be much larger,” Phillips said in an interview Monday, Sept. 25.

Coon Rapids Nissan will remain open at its present location until the new building is completed, he said.

Walser wants to keep the current building as a car dealership, but no brand has been identified yet, Phillips said.

Construction is expected to start in mid-November with the hope that the new building will be ready to open September 2018, according to Phillips.

Walser originally purchased the Gateway Commerce Center property in hopes of landing the new Honda franchise, but that did not work out, Phillips said.

“But we are pleased to be next door to the new Honda dealership,” he said.

“Adjacent dealerships feed off each other and Nissan and Honda are both good brands. People who shop at a Nissan dealership are likely to stop by Honda as well, and vice versa.”

The planning commission had no issues with the site plan other than requiring that monument sign base be constructed of brick and stacked stone found on monument signs at other businesses in the commerce center, not the architectural metal that was proposed.