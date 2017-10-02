St. Francis to allow chickens on smaller lots

During its Sept. 18 meeting, the St. Francis City Council approved ordinance changes that will allow residents to keep chickens on smaller lots.

Previously, parcels needed to be 2.5 acres or more to be in accord with the city ordinance on the keeping of chickens. With the passing of the update, homeowners living on plots 2.5 acres or less may apply between Oct. 24 and Nov. 9 for one of 20 permits available.

Thanks to the popularity of raising chickens within suburban boundaries, St. Francis city staff were able to research the ordinance and construct a way to implement it that was fair and manageable. Up to five chickens (hens only, roosters need not apply) may be kept on plots less than 2.5 acres, up to 10 may be cooped on plots of 5 acres or more.

When asked how the city arrived at providing 20 permits, Community Development Director Kate Thunstrom said, “We felt this was a good starting point for a new program. We will be able to adjust the numbers, if needed, once we get a feel for the demand for permits.”

During council discussion, Council Member Joe Muehlbauer said, “I’d like to see a way to know when someone quits having chickens. How would we find out, and that could mean there are permits that aren’t being used.”

Thrunstrom answered that periodic contact with permit holders could be implemented to find out the status of each

There was disagreement about the number of permits allowed.

“I think 20 is too low of a number. My grandson will be able to join 4-H soon and may want to raise chickens, and he may not be able to get a permit. And, what if someone moves here from out of town. They don’t have a chance of getting a permit,” said Council Member Jerry Tviet.

If there are more than 20 applications for permits, the city will hold a lottery and draw names to award the permit. A permit will be in effect for as long as the homeowner wants to care for chickens, or the permit may be revoked if the homeowner is found to be negligent of any part of the city ordinance.

The council passed the change to the ordinance, 4-1, with Tveit voting no.

Mayor Steve Feldman stated he knows there will be challenges. “To make this work, our citizens must take responsibility of their chickens. We certainly don’t need our police being called to chase down neighborhood chickens.”