Anoka Tech invites community to celebrate 50th anniversary

Anoka Technical College will mark its 50th anniversary with an event from 3-6 p.m., Oct. 5, celebrating 50 years of excellence in career and technical education. The college will open its halls to the community, giving the public a chance to learn about unique academic programs and see some of the labs first-hand.

“At Anoka Technical College, we have a long-standing history of offering the best technical education to students and anyone looking to advance their skills,” President Kent Hanson said. “We’re proud to be part of the community, and we appreciate the community support that has allowed us to flourish. We’re excited for the future at Anoka Tech, especially at a time when graduates in the skilled trades are in high demand.”

The 50th Anniversary Celebration will include historical exhibits, demonstrations in technical trades, and self-guided tours. As they take tours of the college, guests will be invited to explore program areas such as Mechanical Drafting, Machine Trades, Biomedical Technology, Horticulture and Health Information Technology. They’ll have the chance to watch demonstrations in areas such as robotics, laser technology, 3D printing, blood pressure tests and captioning.

There will also be a formal program, which will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the Student Center. During the program, community leaders and faculty will speak about the history of Anoka Tech and what it means to the community. Presenters include:

-Dr. Kent Hanson, president of Anoka Technical College and Anoka-Ramsey Community College

-Jay Boyle, faculty

-Jay Cowles, a trustee of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees

-Sen. Jim Abeler, Minnesota Senator

-Caroline Rosdahl, the first faculty member of Anoka Tech

-Mark Rosenwinkel, son of Anoka Tech’s Founder Howard Rosenwinkel

-Thomas Lien, student senate president

Anoka Tech was founded in 1967 by Howard Rosenwinkel, who served as the state supervisor for the area of technical and vocational education. The college first opened as Anoka-Hennepin Technical Education Center, offering free education to students in five programs, including concrete technology, grain and feed, optical technology, auto mechanics and practical nursing. Undergoing name changes over the years, the college has expanded to offer more than 35 degree programs in many career interest areas, granting certificates, diplomas and associate’s degrees.

In 2011, Anoka Tech aligned with Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Together, the institutions serve more than 16,000 learners – as the largest community and technical entity in Minnesota. Anoka Tech is a member of the Minnesota State system, and it is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The college serves more than 2,800 learners of all ages, as they pursue certificates, diplomas and associate of applied science degrees designed to lead immediately to rewarding, high-demand careers.

The 50th Anniversary Celebration is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, visit the 50th Anniversary blog at https://anokatechfiftyyears.wordpress.com/ or visit http://anokatech.edu.