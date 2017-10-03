Fire department open houses coming up in October

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Area fire departments are holding open houses in October so the community can see the people, trucks and gear that put out fires, pull people from totalled vehicles and much more. Fire department open houses across Anoka County in October give children, and adults, a chance to climb aboard a fire truck, see the Jaws of Life at work, learn about the different types of fire extinguishers, spray a fire hose and much more. File photo

National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14. This annual event is a reminder of the Great Chicago fire that killed more than 250 people from Oct. 8-10 in 1871.

The open houses will display trucks and offer helpful safety tips such as how to extinguish a cooking grease fire, the different types of fire extinguishers and how to prevent fires on your own property.

Some open houses will feature a kitchen fire safety trailer. Scott Perrier, an Anoka-Champlin Fire Department firefighter and fire inspector, said unattended cooking fires is the number one cause of home fires and fire fatalities in Minnesota.

“Many of the injuries and fatalities are caused by people tossing water on the grease fire or grabbing the burning pan off the stove top to move it outside or to the sink,” he said.

The best thing to do is put a lid on the pan and turn off the stove. This cuts off the oxygen for the fire. Anoka-Champlin Fire Department is one of the fire departments that will have a kitchen fire safety trailer at an open house.

Vehicle extrication demonstrations using the “Jaws of Life” are being planned at some of the open houses as well.

For more specifics on what is happening at a fire station open house close to home, contact your local fire department.

Open house dates

-Anoka-Chamlin Fire Department Station 1, 275 Harrison St., Anoka, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-The Coon Rapids Fire Department is hosting open houses at its three fire stations on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. The stations locations are: Station 1 (1460 Egret Blvd.), Station 2 (1199 121st Ave. NW) and Station 3 (2831 113th Ave. NW).

-East Bethel Fire Department Station 1, 2751 Viking Blvd. NE, on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to help the NACE Food Shelf.

-Ham Lake Fire Department Station 1, 15544 Central Ave. NE, on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Booya, pie and beverages will be served. This is a fundraiser for the Ham Lake Fire Relief Association and the Ham Lake Lions Club.

-Oak Grove Fire Department Station 1, 19900 Nightingale St. NW, on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A pancake breakfast will be served at this open house.

-Ramsey Fire Department Station 1, 15050 Armstrong Blvd., on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-St. Francis Fire Department Station 1, 3740 Bridge St. NW, on Saturday, Oct. 14 fom 8 a.m. to noon. This open house includes a french toast breakfast served by the St. Francis Fire Relief Association and the St. Francis Lions Club.

