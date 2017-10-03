Life Looking Back for Sept. 29

Roosevelt pool design approved

The District 11 School Board has approved the design for the new Roosevelt Junior High School swimming pool. The features of the pool were put together by a joint city and school Advisory Committee. The pool will include eight lanes, a large area of which is shallow for beginning swimmers, a diving area, a spectator seating area, office, locker rooms, mechanical rooms and a patio area.

– 40 years ago, Sept. 30, 1977

Work also complete on Islands of Peace

The Islands of Peace riverside park just east of the Mississippi river in Fridley and a project of the Anoka County Park Board and the Anoka County Board of Commissioners is on the way to completion. Help on the project as a training exercise has been secured and the Hq. and Hq. Co. 367th Engineering Battalion, with a total personnel at 214, is working on the project on weekends.

– 30 years ago, Oct. 2, 1987

Blaine city center viewed favorably

Over the past couple of months, the Blaine City Center Task Force has been busy soliciting the opinions of residents as to the need and their desire to see a community center built in the city. Through a phone survey, interviews at Blaine’s Blazin’ Fourth and a response form sent out in a special edition of the city’s newsletter, the group has gathered feedback it sees as being favorable to the idea.

– 20 years ago, Sept. 26, 1997

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.