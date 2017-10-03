Ramsey council member moving to Canada, seat open

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Council Member Kristine Williams resigned from the Ramsey City Council because she is relocating to Calgary, Alberta in Canada for her job. Kristine Williams

Williams joined the council in January 2015 after being elected to public office for the first time in November 2014.

“I have enjoyed so much serving with all of you and the staff. Thank you for this opportunity,” she told the council in a tearful goodbye at her last council meeting on Sept. 26.

Williams has been a real estate manager at Canadian-Pacific Railway for the past six years.

While state law allows cities to not incur the expense of a special election if less than two years remain on the seat, City Administrator Kurt Ulrich said Ramsey’s city charter is more restrictive. If there is more than one year remaining on a seat at the time a vacancy is declared, there must be a special election.

According to City Clerk Jo Theiling, the council will officially declare the seat open at its Oct. 10 meeting. The filing period will be open from Nov. 21 to Dec. 5. Applicants can withdraw their name by Dec. 7.

Williams served as an at-large council member, so any Ramsey resident can apply.

If more than two people want to fill the vacancy, there would be a primary election on Feb. 13.

The special election will happen on April 10. The person elected will be on the council for the remainder of 2018, but must be re-elected in November 2018 in order to keep serving.

Theiling noted that the city charter would have allowed the city to hold the special election within 90 days of the declared vacancy, so early January 2018 in this case. But a 2017 state law change specified dates when special elections could be held.

Mayor Sarah Strommen presented Williams with a plaque at her last council meeting on Sept. 26 and noted her service to the community that went well beyond the council.

Williams is an Anoka High School graduate who has lived in Ramsey for 14 years. She has been on the Ramsey Economic Development Authority since 2009 and that year also served on the Ramsey Town Center Steering Committee.

Since joining the council, she served on two different fire boards for Ramsey-Nowthen and Anoka County. She also was on the Ramsey Happy Days Committee.

She also volunteered for the Anoka-Hennepin Fit for the Future Task Force that included 32 people meeting for nine months in 2016 to study current and projected needs of the district. Its recommendations led to the two questions that will be on the Nov. 7 ballot, which includes a $249 million referendum.

“This is not good news for the city and all of us up here, but it is a fantastic opportunity for you and your family,” Strommen said to Williams. “We will miss serving with you. You have given incredibly to the city and your contributions have not gone unnoticed.”

