Blaine, Spring Lake Park police reports

BLAINE

Theft, Burglary

• On Sept. 16 in the 1000 block of Terrace Road NE, a report of a theft from a vehicle was made.

• On Sept. 17 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE, a bicycle theft was reported.

• On Sept. 18 in the 1000 block of 109th Avenue NE, someone broke into a construction trailer and stole more than $1,000 worth of tools.

• On Sept. 18 in the 1100 block of Fergus Street NE, someone reported that vehicles parked in the driveway had been broken into overnight.

• On Sept. 18 shoplifting incidents were reported in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE, the 200 block of Northtown Drive NE and the 1000 block of Baltimore Street NE.

• On Sept. 19 in the 2800 block of 116th Avenue NE, a residential burglary was reported. Another residential burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Monroe Street NE and a suspect was identified in this case.

• On Sept. 19 in the 2100 block of Arnold Palmer Drive NE, a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 19 in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street NE, a motorcycle was stolen from a garage.

• On Sept. 19 in the 1100 block of Eldorado Street NE, a theft from vehicle was reported.

• On Sept. 20 in the 700 block of 105th Lane NE, a theft from vehicle was reported.

• On Sept. 20 in the 1000 block of Lexington Avenue NE, a woman was cited for shoplifting.

Criminal Property Damage

• On Sept. 17 in the 8700 block of Leyte Street NE, vandalism to a vehicle was reported.

• On Sept. 18 in the 1000 block of Able Street NE, damage to a vehicle window and theft from the vehicle was reported.

• On Sept. 19 in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE, two vehicles were tampered with and one vehicle was damaged.

• On Sept. 19 in the 1000 block of Able Street NE, vandalism to a home was reported.

• On Sept. 19 in the 3200 block of 92nd Drive NE, the person who threw a rock at a car window and broke it was caught.

• On Sept. 20 in the 9500 block of Lincoln Street NE, a damage to property was reported.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 20 in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE, a man selling a motorcycle received a bad check for payment.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, Burglary

• On Sept. 17 in the 1100 block of 79th Avenue NE, police responded to a residential burglary.

• On Sept. 18 in the 8400 block of Highway 65 NE, attempted theft was reported.

• On Sept. 19 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE, an iPhone was reported stolen.

• On Sept. 19 in the 8200 block of Monroe Street NE, theft from a motor vehicle was reported.

• On Sept. 20 in the 700 block of Maple Street NE, a bike tire was reported stolen.

• On Sept. 20 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE, a theft report was recieved.

• On Sept. 20 in the 800 block of Manor Drive NE, a theft was reported.

• On Sept. 22 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE, pool cues were reported stolen.

• On Sept. 22 in the 8000 block of Highway 65 NE, a theft was reported.

Property Damage

• On Sept. 16 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE, a two-vehicle property damage crash occured.

• On Sept. 17 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE, vandalism was reported.

• On Sept. 18 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Able Street NE, a two-vehicle property damage accident occurred.

Assault

• On Sept. 22 in the 8200 block of Able Street NE, an assault was reported.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 20 in the 8200 block of Able Street NE, a narcotics complaint was received.