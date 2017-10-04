Announcements

Curtis Duane Lueck

Curtis D. Lueck, age 52, of Winter Haven, Florida, formerly of Blaine, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.
Preceded in death by father, Ronnie Lueck.
Survived by son, Dylan Lueck; stepdaughter, Jamie Younggren; step-granddaughter, Violet; mother, Judie (Ron) Randall; sister, Kim (Tim) Lueck-Foss.
Service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, Bunker Hills Activity Center, Andover. Condolences: 1357 160th Ave., Ogilvie, MN 56358.

