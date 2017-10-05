‘Flavio Betrayed – A Commedia’ brings lots of laughs to Lyric Arts

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Lyric Arts resident director Scott Ford has written a commedia filled with physical comedy and clever innuendos. Kyler Chase, Neal Skoy and Katie Strom-Rozanas star in “Flavio Betrayed – A Commedia,” playing at Lyric Arts this month. Photo courtesy of Lyric Arts

“Flavio Betrayed – A Commedia” runs at Lyric Arts Oct. 13-29 and promises to have audiences rolling in the aisles.

Written in the Commedia dell’arte style, characterized by its improvisational moments and stock characters, “Flavio Betrayed” follows Flavio (Kyler Chase), a man in love. But Flavio’s best friend, Oratio (Izzy Waid), is trying to steal his love, Isabella (Katie Strom-Rozanas), and her father is trying to marry her off to someone else altogether, a much older man.

Pedrolino (Neal Skoy) does his best to keep Flovio and Isabella together.

The show features original music by Melissa Bergstrom, who will serve as music director for the production at Lyric Arts.

The show makes its professional premiere at Lyric Arts this fall having previously played two years ago at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, where Ford and Bergstrom both teach.

“Lyric Arts was instrumental in helping me to polish and refine the script,” Ford said. “They generously hosted a staged reading of the play three years ago that provided pivotal encouragement and feedback. It was the first time I heard the dialogue, and on that night, I knew for certain that ‘Flavio Betrayed – A Commedia’ make people laugh – loudly and often.”

Lyric Arts recommends the production for individuals 15 and older with adult language and sexual innuendo. Children 5 and under will not be admitted.

The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. Thursdays during the show’s run, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday afternoons.

Tickets range from $26 to $30 and are available at www.lyricarts.org or contacting the box office at 763-422-1838 Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Lyric Arts is located at 420 E. Main St., Anoka.

[email protected]