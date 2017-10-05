Andover HS crowns homecoming king and queen

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Andover High School’s homecoming week started with the coronation of homecoming king and queen Oct. 2.

Freshmen, sophomore and junior representatives were recognized in an evening coronation ceremony before five senior nominees for king and five for queen took the stage.

2017 homecoming monarchs were announced in a new way: Each nominee opened a cupcake box with their name on it, and the individuals with gold frosting were pronounced king and queen.

Hayden Dunleavy and Daily Young will reign over homecoming festivities this year.

Other nominees for king were Nathan Bailey, Jack Fischer, Riley Fletcher and Collin Hartle. Also vying to become queen were Chloe Collum, Taylor Heifort, Karah Stangert and Carmelle West.

Christian Lindbloom and Karissa Thoreson represented the junior class, Robbie Downs and Kai Gillespe served as sophomore representatives and Mohammed Alrubaye and Jocelyn Thinnes were freshmen royalty.

Wearing smaller crowns were three youth selected as junior royalty. Jax and Jesse Tverberg were homecoming princes, and Sophia Holgrimson was this year’s homecoming princess.

Between musical performances by students Bria Deutschlander and Patrick Bittner was a royal activity: Never Have I Ever.

Students held up paddles indicating whether they had ever done some outlandish things. Several admitted to having called a teacher mom or dad. Only Mohammed admitted to chewing a piece of gum he found under a table.

Refreshments were provided in the cafeteria after the ceremony.

Other homecoming week activities include a powderpuff football game scheduled for Oct. 4 and an outdoor screening of “Beauty and the Beast” on the baseball field Oct. 5.

Andover plays its homecoming football game against Monticello at Husky Stadium Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

