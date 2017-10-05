Boys Soccer: Common pursuit in section playoffs

Blaine senior Michael Hoberg (11) sends the ball toward the goal as Spring Lake Park junior Devin Mulrooney defends in Blaine’s 4-3 win on Thursday. Postseason soccer action begins on Tuesday. Photo by Patrick Slack

Duluth East will open as the favorite.

But a swarm of area teams will be looking to chase the Greyhounds down as the Section 7AA boys soccer tournament begins on Tuesday.

Duluth East entered the final week of the regular season with a 12-1 record, with the only blemish a 2-1 midseason loss against Duluth Denfeld.

But after opening the fall with wins of 5-1 over Andover and 6-1 over Blaine, the gap may have tightened. The Greyhounds needed two second half goals to edge Coon Rapids on Saturday, and have had tighter margins as the season has gone along.

The next five seeds will likely belong to area teams in Blaine (7-7), St. Francis (8-3-2), Anoka (6-6-1), Coon Rapids (5-7-2) and Andover (5-7-1), with Forest Lake (2-11-2) and Cambridge-Isanti (2-9-1) rounding out the section.

“They (Duluth East) have my nomination for the number one seed for sure,” Blaine head coach Berry Arrowsmith said. “They have played a very strong schedule and are a very good team. It will take a complete team effort for someone to beat them.”

Blaine has been tested in close contests throughout the fall, with eight of its previous 10 matches decided by two goals or less.

“We have been hit by the injury bug, but are finding ways to stay in games,” Arrowsmith said. “Our players that are coming in off the bench are doing a great job.

“We will have to get healthy and play as a team. We are working every day to know and anticipate what our teammates are going to do.”

Anoka will also look to be in the mix, as the young Tornadoes have steadily progressed throughout the fall. However, the team was dealt a serious setback with a recent injury to the state’s leading goal scorer in Blake Perry.

“I do feel that Duluth is the favorite, but they are very beatable,” Anoka head coach Pete Hayes said. “It is going to take strong defense and good goaltending to win the section, with a little luck.

“I feel the team is playing much better as we are understanding the system that we run better. We were dealt a big blow this last week when we lost Blake … With that being said, we came out and played a great game in our first game after he was hurt.”

Section 5AA

Spring Lake Park (3-9-2) will compete in the Section 5AA tournament, with Roseville (10-3-1) and Park Center (7-3-4) opening as the favorites.

Section 7A

Legacy Christian (5-6-2) and PACT Charter (5-8) are both in the middle of the pack in Section 7A.

Unbeaten Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (12-0-1), Chisago Lakes Area (10-2-1) and Duluth Denfeld (9-4) line up as the likely top three seeds.

The Class AA tournaments will begin with quarterfinal action on Tuesday and semifinals on Thursday, with finals taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

In Section 7A, the first round will begin on Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Saturday and the semifinals and finals the following week.

