Candidate forum for Spring Lake Park School Board

Four of the seven at-large school board seats in the Spring Lake Park School District 16 are up for election on Nov. 7. Seven candidates are running.

Voters will have an opportunity to hear from the candidates in a forum hosted by Spring Lake Park Community Education and the League of Women Voters ABC (Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids area) on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in Spring Lake Park District Services Center, 1415 81st Avenue NE.

Candidates are Steven Aalund, Spring Lake Park; Kelly Delfs, Spring Lake Park; Marilynn Forsberg, Spring Lake Park; Michael Kreun, Blaine; Daphne Ponds, Blaine; John Stroebel, Blaine; and Amy Wheaton, Blaine.

Candidates will make opening statements, respond to prepared questions, and then respond to written questions from the audience. LWV Voter Service Co-Chairs Geri Nelson and Arlene Gillette urge voters to utilize this opportunity to see and hear the candidates talk about issues side-by-side.

The forum will be recorded by North Metro TV and will be available at northmetrotv.com.

For information about early voting; registering to vote; updating your registration; viewing your sample ballot; and locating your polling place, which may be different from past primary and general elections, contact the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office at www.sos.state.mn or by phone, 651-215-1440.

