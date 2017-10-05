Coon Rapids Police to assist with Super Bowl security

Officers from the Coon Rapids Police Department will assist with security during Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis in February 2018.

The Coon Rapids City Council Sept. 5 approved a joint powers agreement with the Minneapolis Police Department to provide assistance with game day security at US Bank Stadium as well as events leading up to game day, up to two weeks before.

According to Police Chief Brad Wise, the size and scope of the event requires the help of police officers statewide for security services that are beyond the capability of one agency.

The Minneapolis Police Department has been designated as the lead agency by the National Football League and is entering into joint powers agreements with law enforcement agencies across the state to supplement its ranks, Wise told the council.

But approval of the JPA does not commit Coon Rapids police officers to the game and related social events, he said.

“The scheduling of Coon Rapids officers for security services will only be done in a manner so as to not impact the safety and security of Coon Rapids,” Wise said.

According to Wise, there will be no impact on the city budget because police expenses will be reimbursed by the city of Minneapolis once the Super Bowl is over.