Crime Briefs for Oct. 6

Coon Rapids man charged with kidnapping, assault

Anthony Armonie Cooper, 19, of Coon Rapids, is accused of kidnapping a stranger in his late 50s and assaulting him with a knife.

Cooper allegedly approached the man Sept. 17 outside of the man’s apartment complex in Coon Rapids, the criminal complaint states.

The man was trying to photograph the sunrise when Cooper said he needed help with his vehicle, according to the complaint.

Cooper and the man did not know one another, but the man allowed Cooper inside his apartment while he tried to call several locksmiths, none of which were open on Sundays, the complaint states.

The man told law enforcement that at this point, Cooper became upset, pulled out a knife and demanded the man hotwire the vehicle or have his throat slit, the complaint states. But the man said he did not know how to hotwire a vehicle.

Cooper allegedly ordered the man to drive him around to find a locksmith, threatening him with a knife, according to the complaint.

The man drove Cooper to several businesses in Coon Rapids and Mounds View, including a CVS pharmacy and a gas station. Surveillance video allegedly shows Cooper accompanying the man inside, holding a knife to his throat, the complaint states.

Cooper demanded the man ask store employees to contact a locksmith and threatened to kill him if store employees did not cooperate, store employees and the victim told law enforcement, according to the complaint.

Several businesses called law enforcement, and at a Mounds View business, Cooper instructed the man go in by himself while he remained in the car, and the man asked employees to call law enforcement, the complaint states.

Mounds View police arrived and found Cooper in the victim’s car with a knife, according to the complaint.

Cooper was arraigned in Anoka County District Court Sept. 19 on two felony charges, kidnapping and second-degree assault.

An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.

~ Olivia Alveshere

St. Francis man has felony dismissed

A 49-year-old St. Francis man had a felony simple robbery charge dismissed and was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in Anoka County District Court last month.

In August, St. Francis police responded to a residence Aug. 5 and spoke with a woman there who said Kirkendall came to her house and asked for money, the criminal complaint states.

She went to the bathroom, and when she returned, she allegedly found him taking money from her purse. When she confronted him, he pushed her and left. She pursued him, and he threw her on the driveway before leaving, the criminal complaint asserts.

A neighbor witnessed the altercation outside, according to the complaint.

The woman told police Kirkendall took $350, her checkbook and her check card, the complaint states.

Kirkendall was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault Sept. 11 and was sentenced Sept. 22 to 90 days in jail with credit for 38 days served. The remainder of his jail time was stayed for two years, during which time he will be on probation.

Kirkendall was ordered to pay $340 in restitution.

~ Olivia Alveshere

5.911 ounces of meth discovered

A 30-year-old St. Paul man was allegedly found in Anoka with 5.911 ounces of methamphetamine.

Eric Eli Rodriguez is charged in Anoka County District Court with two felonies for first-degree drug possession.

In the early morning hours Feb. 4, Anoka police responded to the area near McKinley Street and Thurston Avenue on a report of a gray vehicle tampering with mailboxes, the criminal complaint states.

Police stopped the vehicle and identified Rodriguez as one of the passengers, according to the complaint.

Police noticed a large glass water pipe containing a pink liquid, which later tested positive for 5.911 ounces of meth.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in this case Oct. 17.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Two women charged with theft of vehicle

Cami Anne Hollerbach, 26, of Andover, and Cassandra Marie Saarela, 29, of Circle Pines, were both arraigned on felony theft charges Sept. 21 in Anoka County District Court.

Coon Rapids police responded to the Quality Inn on University Avenue in Coon Rapids Sept. 11.

A man said earlier that day he let Hollerbach borrow his vehicle for an hour when they were hanging out with friends at the hotel, according to the criminal complaint.

She did not return by check-out time approximately six hours later, and the man had to walk to Fridley, the complaint states.

Hollerbach allegedly communicated with the man her intent to return the vehicle, but days later communication ceased, according to the complaint.

The vehicle was reported stolen and sighted in Lexington. Law enforcement stopped the vehicle in Blaine, and Saarela was identified as the driver. She allegedly said she was on her way to pick up Hollerbach, whom she said she knew borrowed the vehicle and was supposed to return it days ago, the complaint states.

Saarela allegedly told law enforcement Hollerbach said the vehicle had been reported stolen so they needed to be careful driving it.

~ Olivia Alveshere