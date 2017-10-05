Football: Blazing start buoys Blaine

Blaine’s Sam Browne handles the ball in Friday’s 46-28 win over Champlin Park. Browne caught four passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. Photo by Bill Jones

It was a game in which blinking was not advised.

Otherwise it would have been easy to miss Blaine racing out to a 24-0 lead in the game’s first five and a half minutes.

Or Champlin Park cutting a 34-7 deficit to one possession in a five-minute span into and out of halftime.

In the end, the overall efficiency of Blaine (3-2) was too much for eighth-ranked Champlin Park (3-2), as the Bengals came away with a 46-28 homecoming win on Friday.

Byron Bynum Jr., who finished the night with 197 rushing yards on 37 carries, ran for a pair of quick touchdowns, Michael Hoberg kicked a 33-yard field goal and Connor Melton delivered a 27-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Wittig to give Blaine a 24-0 lead before the first quarter had even reached its midpoint.

Another field goal from Hoberg, this time from 26 yards out, extended the lead to 27-0 three minutes later.

“Champlin had some early turnovers, and our team capitalized on them,” Blaine head coach Tom Develice said. “We were executing our assignments on offense, defense and special teams.”

Champlin Park got on the board on a 49-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter, before Blaine answered on a 19-yard scoring throw from Melton to Sam Browne to extend Blaine’s lead to 34-7 midway through the second.

Any thoughts about the game being put on cruise control, though, were quickly dashed.

Champlin Park scored on a 10-yard pass before the half, then returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter for a touchdown.

Two minutes later, the Rebels broke free on an 80-yard touchdown scamper. Just like that it was 34-28.

Blaine, though, responded with poise.

Bynum Jr. carried in his third touchdown of the night from eight yards away with three minutes left in the third quarter, then Jack Haring returned an interception 32 yards for a score to cap the scoring and seal the victory.

“Champlin is a really good football team, with some really good skill,” Develice said. “We knew they could score at any point. As coaches, we were really proud of our kids for not hanging their heads when Champlin was making that run. Again, it’s a team game. We had mistakes on offense, defense and special teams that allowed them to cut into the lead. Our players didn’t doubt themselves and fought back.”

The Bengals were sharp, and balanced, offensively. Melton completed 19-of-23 passes for 243 yards, with Mike Gottschalk bringing in seven passes, while the team also rushed for 225 yards.

The Blaine defense also came away with four interceptions.

“Our offense feeds off our defense,” Develice said. “Our defense was playing tough football and created some turnovers. When that happens our offense kids get excited, and it helps to improve our overall efficiency. Our goal offensively is to take what the defense gives us. Friday night it was a little of both, run and pass.

“(The defense) played really well. They played with passion, toughness and excitement. We are a relatively young defense, starting eight to nine juniors each week, so we are getting better every game. It was a great team win.”

It was the second win in a row for Blaine, following a 34-21 home win over Cretin-Derham Hall.

The Bengals will try to extend the streak on the road Friday in a tough test at Centennial (4-1).

