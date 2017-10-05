Football: Coon Rapids cracks rankings, tops Spring Lake Park

Coon Rapids quarterback Tyler George sneaks forward against the Spring Lake Park defense. Photo by Bill Jones

Spring Lake Park running back Cade McMahon looks to turn the corner as Coon Rapids linebacker Jordan Brown defends. Photo by Bill Jones

Coon Rapids is no longer flying under the radar.

After debuting in the Class 5A rankings at No. 10 earlier in the week, the Cardinals rode a quick start to a 34-14 win at Spring Lake Park on Friday.

As they have all season, the Cardinals used their strength up front to establish a stellar rushing attack, scoring four times on the ground.

Jaylen Salazar opened the scoring on a 46-yard run less than three minutes into the game to give Coon Rapids a 7-0 lead.

Later in the quarter, Myles Taylor powered in from a yard out and Tyler George connected with Kenneth Nwachi on a 74-yard touchdown pass.

Taylor struck again on a 5-yard touchdown run just before halftime to give the Cardinals a 27-0 lead.

Spring Lake Park got back into the game in the third quarter, as Cade McMahon scored on touchdown runs of 65 and five yards to trim the deficit to 27-14,

Coon Rapids would hold the Panthers scoreless from there, though, sealing the win on a 10-yard touchdown run by George late in the fourth quarter.

The win was the fourth in a row for Coon Rapids.

“The team as a whole has consistently improved week to week,” Coon Rapids head coach Mal Edwards said. “It’s exciting to see. We are attacking the line of scrimmage.

“This is happening on all levels of our program and the results are showing.”

Coon Rapids (4-1) returns home Friday to take on Chanhassen (3-2).

Spring Lake Park (1-4) plays Friday at North St. Paul (0-5).

