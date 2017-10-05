Girls Soccer: Andover, Blaine and Anoka aim to top 7AA field

Blaine junior Melissa Demirovich sends the ball deep in the Bengals’ 4-1 win over Spring Lake Park on Thursday. Section play begins on Tuesday.

So which team is the best?

A trio of ties left the answer rather murky.

What is clear?

A final verdict will be reached soon enough.

The Section 7AA girls soccer tournament opens play on Tuesday with no real favorite after No. 6 Andover (11-1-2 entering the week), No. 12 Blaine (11-1-2) and No. 13 Anoka (8-3-3) all tied one another during the regular season.

Anoka tied Andover 2-2 on Aug. 29, then played Blaine to a scoreless draw on Sept. 7.

Blane and Andover tied 2-2 on Sept. 12.

Andover’s only loss came in its first match of the season. Since then it has been on a roll, particularly in its past five games during which it has outscored opponents 36-0.

Still, the two early ties remain fresh in the Huskies’s minds.

“We really want those two games back from Anoka and Blaine,” Andover head coach Tracey Griess said. “We all feel that we are playing much better possession ball and that we are fine-tuning the skills and play that we need to be on top at the end. We need to be patient and composed and build our opportunities. We need to play quickly, make good decisions. If we can put all of that together then I think we’ve got a heck of a chance going forward.”

Anoka has encountered a challenging schedule down the stretch, playing No. 10 Centennial to a 1-1 tie before a tight 2-1 loss at Maple Grove two weeks ago.

After that, the Tornadoes produced wins over Spring Lake Park and St. Francis, with an overtime defeat versus Champlin Park in between.

“We’ve been kind of up and down,” Anoka head coach Amber Woeltge said. “I think we’ve gained some confidence when we’ve played Centennial and Maple Grove, knowing we are right there to those good teams. The loss to Champlin was tough, but as we are getting into the home stretch we are starting to put some things together and gain some confidence.”

Anoka also used the early ties with Andover and Blaine as a springboard, and feels a small difference here and there will be the decisive factor in the playoffs.

“I think those two ties definitely give us some confidence,” Woeltge said. “We know a couple of bounces in our favor and we could have won those games. We will utilize that to continue to build motivation for the playoffs.

“To be successful, we need to execute the little things. Finish out opportunities, play as a team and have confidence – sometimes we are our own worst enemy.”

The wildcard in the section appears to be No. 15 Duluth East (11-2-2).

The Greyhounds will enter as a relative unknown, having played only one section opponent (a 3-0 win over St. Francis) during the regular season.

St. Francis (1-11), Forest Lake (1-12-1) and Cambridge-Isanti (2-10) round out the 7AA field.

Section 5AA

Coon Rapids (3-11) and Spring Lake Park (4-9-1) will compete in the Section 5AA tournament, with both in the middle of the pack entering the final week of the regular season.

Spring Lake Park opened the season quickly with a 3-1-1 start, but has since been hampered by injuries. Still, the Panthers hope the younger players who have had to step into varsity roles have benefitted, while perhaps bringing one or two injured athletes back into the fold.

“Our players were playing well until injuries struck a number of our starters, including our leading scorer,” Spring Lake Park head coach Mindy Daugherty said. “We are hoping to get some back for section games. This has been a great opportunity to pull up some of our younger talent from JV to be a part of the varsity squad for a while in preparation for the coming seasons.”

No. 3 Maple Grove (13-1) and No. 10 Centennial (9-2-2) will be the likely top seeds.

Section 6A

PACT Charter (6-5-2) entered the final week of the regular season with a winning record, with all six wins coming via shutouts. The Panthers were in the running for a first round home match in the deep Section 6A field, which is led by top-ranked Orono (11-0-2).

Section 7A

Legacy Christian (2-8-1) will compete in the seemingly wide open Section 7A field, with Cloquet-Carlton (13-1) the top team at No. 12 in the Class A rankings.

In the Class AA fields, the quarterfinals will take place on Tuesday, with semifinal matches on Thursday and the finals on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

In the Class A sections, the first round will begin on Tuesday and quarterfinals on Thursday, with semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 14 and the finals on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

