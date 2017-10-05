Supporters rally in Anoka to ‘turn the lights on’ for veterans

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

With an agreement inked by Anoka County and the city of Anoka, the door is open to convert the vacant cottages into veterans housing.

Anoka County has agreed to lease three vacant cottages and the unused auditorium to the city, which plans to turn the buildings over to Eagle’s Healing Nest, a nonprofit that offers housing and support for veterans in need.

The Anoka City Council finalized the lease agreement Monday night. By 9 a.m. Tuesday, a group was meeting on site to get the rehab underway.

Nearly 300 supporters gathered at the campus Thursday, Sept. 28, for the “Turn the Lights On for Veterans” rally.

Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, committed to an ambitious goal in front of the crowd.

He wants to see veterans living in Cottage No. 2 by Dec. 1.

“Because on Dec. 2, it gets cold,” Abeler said.

During the rally, 81 people signed up to volunteer, with the number topping 100 in the days that followed.

For the time being, Abeler is the de facto general contractor and volunteer coordinator until the responsibilities shift to Eagle’s Healing Nest.

“We need everything. We’ll take every bit of help we can get,” Abeler said.

Rehab on cottages 2 and 4 will take place at the same time.

“There’s a reason people don’t do projects like this in two months,” Abeler said. “But we have to try. We have to have a goal.”

Once the rehab work is done, there will also be a need for volunteers to lead activities and programming. Eagle’s Healing Nest is run entirely by volunteers.

Melony Butler, executive director of Eagle’s Healing Nest, was at Monday’s Anoka City Council meeting when the vote was unanimous to approve the lease agreement with the county.

Butler has spent her life close to veterans who are struggling, from her stepfather, a Vietnam vet who had PTSD and eventually took his own life, to her own son who came home from deployment seven years ago, suicidal.

“I knew what that phone call was like. I had been dealing with it most of my life,” Butler said.

When she couldn’t access the resources he needed, she created them.

She thought she would start with one small house as a place of respite for veterans to heal.

Instead, Eagle’s Healing Nest is on 124 acres in Sauk Center, the site of a former state institution. More than 70 veterans currently call “The Nest” in Sauk Center home.

While not a clinical treatment facility, Butler said Eagle’s Healing Nest holds veterans accountable on a different level. And it’s working. To date, 500 veterans have been helped by Eagle’s Healing Nest.

“Have we saved them all? No. We’ve buried a few,” she told the council. “We don’t just cast them aside. We love them through.”

Butler promised that the veterans won’t be the only ones who benefit from the move to rehab the cottages.

“Those veterans give back – it happens in Sauk Center. They’re employed, they are buying houses,” Butler said. “They will make an impact again in their community. They’re not broken.”

At the rally, many elected officials praised the efforts of transforming the cottages.

But the road to get there has been a long one.

While things appear to be coming together quickly, the veterans housing concept has been under construction for many years.

Two years ago, CommonBond was unable to secure the funding needed for a $13 million rehab proposal.

But the current vision will costs tens of thousands, not $10 million, Abeler said.

That is good news for veterans like Larry Banks.

The Navy vet said that he is not homeless. He owns his own place, but has “living problems.” Banks said he “kept getting in trouble.”

Eagle’s Healing Nest is helping him cope with those challenges.

“Eagle’s Healing Nest is a community where we can practice living a clean and sober life,” Banks said.

In fact, sobriety from drugs and alcohol are mandatory for residents.

The wellness plan Banks and other vets are putting into action “helps us help ourselves, while helping others.”

The Anoka City Council will likely finalize a lease agreement with Eagle’s Healing Nest next month.

In the meantime, work is moving ahead on the building rehab. Abeler said they are currently in need of licensed plumbers and electricians, among others.

On Monday, when more than $2,200 donated at the rally was presented to Butler, she shared the news that she had received a call from a local resident who committed to a $35,000 donation.

To contribute time, money or materials to the project, contact Abeler at [email protected] or 612-245-3764.

To keep up with the project’s progress, follow Friends of Homeless Vets on Facebook.

