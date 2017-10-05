Two found dead in vehicle outside Coon Rapids restaurant

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

Two people were found dead in a vehicle outside Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m. police responded to the restaurant parking lot at 3395 Riverdale Drive after a 911 caller reported two people were passed out in a vehicle.

When they arrived, police found a 22-year-old Ham Lake man and an Andover woman, 20, in the vehicle. They were both deceased, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Police report there were no obvious signs of trauma to either victim and at this time their causes of death are unknown. Law enforcement does not believe there is a risk to public safety in connection to the deaths. The case remains under investigation.