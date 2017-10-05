Youth First fundraiser coming up Oct. 12

To help fund its programming in four Anoka County cities, with Coon Rapids being the most recent addition, Youth First Community of Promise is holding its 15th annual Taste of Community next Thursday. Youth First Community of Promise is holding its 15th annual Taste of Community on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Green Haven Golf Course in Anoka. This past summer, Coon Rapids became the newest community partner of this non-profit organization. File photo

The Oct. 12 event is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Green Haven Golf Course, 2800 Greenhaven Road, Anoka.

Advance tickets can be purchased by visiting www.youth1st.net/taste-of-community. The cost per ticket is $35.

Vendors at this year’s Taste of Community fundraiser will be: Acapulco, Anoka Meat and Sausage, Better Value Liquor Stores, Big Dipper Creamery, Dunn Brothers Coffee, Granite City, Lancer Catering, The Mad Hatter, Mama DeLuca’s, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Sweet Toppings, The Tavern Grill and Wells Catering.

Come to dine on delicious cuisines from these local businesses. There will also be raffle tickets sold with prizes including a Wall of Wine, gift certificates and tickets to the Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers football game.

Coon Rapids programming

Youth First Community of Promise has a long history of working with teens in Andover, Anoka and Ramsey. While there have been different locations over the years, the crux of the non-profit organization has been to help teenagers who are looking for a safe place to socialize and get tutoring help.

This summer, Coon Rapids became the newest community partner. The transition happened after Coon Rapids closed the Element Teen Center, which had been around for 15 years. There once was a Coon Rapids Youth First group that helped start this teen center, but that was separate from Youth First Community of Promise and Coon Rapids Youth First disbanded.

Youth First Community of Promise has a neighborhood center in Ramsey, 6701 Highway 10, where students ages 11 to 18 can meet not only during the summer but on Tuesdays and Thursdays after school when school is in session. The center has its own kitchen and garden so snacks and meals can be provided. Students who wanted to come to the Ramsey center during the summer could be picked up on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Coon Rapids Middle School.

Now that classes are back in session, Youth First’s Coon Rapids programming will be available at the middle school and high school.

Youth First hired Aaronica Jackson prior to the summer to help run Coon Rapids programming during the school year. She is at Coon Rapids Middle School on Mondays and Thursdays and at Coon Rapids High School on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Jackson is working with students whose primary language is not English, but also work closely with other school staff to help students who are struggling with school or who are “socially having a hard time.” She’ll be in different classrooms providing one-on-one assistance for students who are failing a class. After the final bell rings, she is in the school’s media centers until the final buses come to pick up the students.

Parents and guardians are contacted if their child is failing a class and they are kept updated on their progress.

Some of the students who have received help from Youth First Community of Promise programming in Coon Rapids are homeless, Jackson noted. The Anoka-Hennepin School District does have a homeless liaison and HOPE 4 Youth is a separate organization that has a drop-in center in Anoka, so there were already resources out there. But Jackson said Youth First has been able to offer additional assistance.

“When the district has exhausted all its resources I think it’s nice that we can step in and help those students and families,” Jackson said.

After the 2017-2018 school year concludes, Jackson said she hopes to see more Coon Rapids High School students visiting Youth First’s Ramsey neighborhood center. She said a highlight is an end of the summer field trip to Valley Fair, but only teens who are active participants throughout the summer on service project field trips are able to go.

The Youth First Board of Directors includes representatives from Andover, Anoka and Ramsey. Executive Director Amanda Sappa said there are no Coon Rapids representatives on the board yet, but expects there will be in the future. She said Youth First has worked most closely with Mayor Jerry Koch, City Manager Matt Stemwedel and Recreation Coordinator Ryan Gunderson.

