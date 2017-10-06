East Bethel plans for budget, levy increases

The East Bethel City Council has approved their preliminary budget and levy resolutions for the 2018 calendar year. At the Sept. 6 meeting, four resolutions dealing with general funding, debt service, economic development and housing and redevelopment were passed unanimously. Final approval will be voted on in December.

General fund expenditures are up $237,900, or 5 per cent, and come in at $5.35 million. The general fund levy increases $149,300 over 2017 for a total of $4.32 million. Debt service for 2018 is listed at $1.17 million, a $14,000 increase over 2017.

The preliminary Economic Development Authority levy and budget remains the same for 2018 as it was in 2017, $97,500. The proposed Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy and budget jumps from a 2017 total of $36,000 to $51,600.

Tallied up as one total, the 2018 proposed budget comes in at $5.49 million, up 3.1 percent from 2017. Voting for final approval of the proposed budgets and levies will be done during the first city council meeting of December, scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at East Bethel City Hall.