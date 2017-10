By Patrick Slack

Andover’s Justice Williams carries the ball in the Huskies’ 60-7 win on Friday. Photo by Bill Jones

Andover 60, Monticello 7

Spring Lake Park 23, North St. Paul 6

Centennial 29, Blaine 28 (OT)

St. Michael-Albertville 38, Anoka 7

Chanhassen 28, Coon Rapids 7

Chisago Lakes Area 48, St. Francis 19

Blaine’s Byron Bynum Jr. stiff arms a Centennial defender. Photo by Patrick Slack Coon Rapids with a defensive stop. Photo by Patrick Slack