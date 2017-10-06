Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

August 6, 2008

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $204,786.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Titus P. Spikes and Jayclyn R. Spikes, husband and wife and Jessie Wilson, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware Corporation as nominee for Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., a Nevada Corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on April 5, 2010 and memorialized upon Certificate of Title No. 121487 as Document Number 501140.001 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Anoka County, Minnesota. Subject mortgage was preceded by a claim of unregistered interest dated January 29, 2010 and filed of record on February 5, 2010, and memorialized upon Certificate of Tile No. 121487 as Document Number 500620.002 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Anoka County, Minnesota recording payment of Mortgage Registration Tax & conservation fee on the subject mortgage.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on June 29, 2012 as Document Number 509267.001 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Anoka County, Minnesota.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 35, Block 2, Wedgewood Parc, Anoka County, Minnesota.

REGISTERED PROPERTY

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 3870 120TH AVENUE NW, COON RAPIDS, MN 55433

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Anoka County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$235,736.34

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., a Nevada Corporation

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 08.31.24.32.0045

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1001464-0125800952-4

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM.

PLACE OF SALE: Anoka County Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, Minnesota.

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on December 3, 2018.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: Titus P. Spikes and Jayclyn R. Spikes

Dated: September 29, 2017

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

*Corbin C. Smith, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(15-0102-FC04)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

October 6, 13, 20, 27,

November 3, 10, 2017

740474