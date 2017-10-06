Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 27, 2003

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $235,760.18

MORTGAGOR(S): Jason E. Henricksen and Bonnie K. Henricksen, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: CitiFinancial Mortgage Industrial Loan Company, a Minnesota corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on November 5, 2003 as Document Number 1870341.0 in the Office of the County Recorder of Anoka County, Minnesota.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Kondaur Capital Corporation, as separate trustee of Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014-4 by assignment recorded on June 8, 2015 as Document Number 2109913.001; corrected of record by Corrective Assignment of Mortgage recorded on November 30, 2015 as Document No. 2124223.005 in the Office of the County Recorder of Anoka County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust III by assignment recorded on August 2, 2017 as Document Number 2177339.001 in the Office of the County Recorder of Anoka County, Minnesota.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 2, Block 2, River Pines 1st Addition, Anoka County, Minnesota.

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 5850 157TH LANE, RAMSEY, MN 55303

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Anoka County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $344,136.99

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: CitiFinancial Mortgage Industrial Loan Company, a Minnesota corporation

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

FCI Lender Services, Inc.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 14-32-25-43-0013

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

December 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM.

PLACE OF SALE: Anoka County Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, Minnesota.

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on June 1, 2018.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: Jason E. Henricksen and Bonnie K. Henricksen

Dated: September 29, 2017

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF THE RESIDENTIAL CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES TRUST III

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

*Corbin C. Smith, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(17-0874-FC01)

Chris Irk

Attorney

Licensed to practice law in IL (6300084), IA (AT0012899), MN (0397886) & WI (1101191)

Wirbicki Law Group LLC

33 W. Monroe Street, #1140

Chicago, IL 60603

(312) 360-9455 ext. 7334

Fax: 312-360-9461

www.wirbickilaw.com

