Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

December 09, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $124,700.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Shana Anderson, An Unmarried Person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GN Mortgage, LLC, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: December 15, 2005 Anoka County Recorder

Document Number:

1980522.002

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Dated: August 15, 2017

Recorded: August 31, 2017 Anoka County Recorder

Document Number:

2179880.001

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100016500005531685

Lender or Broker:

GN Mortgage, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Mr. Cooper

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Anoka

Property Address:

13210 Meadowood Trl NW,

Coon Rapids, MN 55448-8400

Tax Parcel ID Number:

05-31-24-12-0150

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Unit No. 68, Condominium No. 54, Shenandoah Villas 2nd Addition, a Condominium, Anoka County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $123,934.25

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

November 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Main Office of the Sheriff, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, Minnesota 55304

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 21, 2018, or the next business day if May 21, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: October 05, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 038196F01

