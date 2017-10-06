Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
December 09, 2005
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $124,700.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Shana Anderson, An Unmarried Person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GN Mortgage, LLC, its successors and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: December 15, 2005 Anoka County Recorder
Document Number:
1980522.002
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Dated: August 15, 2017
Recorded: August 31, 2017 Anoka County Recorder
Document Number:
2179880.001
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:
100016500005531685
Lender or Broker:
GN Mortgage, LLC
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Mr. Cooper
Mortgage Originator:
Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Anoka
Property Address:
13210 Meadowood Trl NW,
Coon Rapids, MN 55448-8400
Tax Parcel ID Number:
05-31-24-12-0150
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Unit No. 68, Condominium No. 54, Shenandoah Villas 2nd Addition, a Condominium, Anoka County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $123,934.25
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
November 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Main Office of the Sheriff, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, Minnesota 55304
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 21, 2018, or the next business day if May 21, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: October 05, 2017
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 038196F01
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
October 6, 13, 20, 27,
November 3, 10, 2017
740637