Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ANOKA
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case No: 02-CV-17-4066
Nadiya Tinsley-Graham,
Petitioner,
Vs.
Lamont Travis Burgess, Respondent.
TO: Lamont Travis Burgess, THE ABOVE NAMED RESPONDENT:
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the Respondent personally appear and show cause, before the above named Court, at the Anoka County Courthouse, 325 East Main Street, Anoka, Minnesota 55303 on October 16, 2017, at 9:00, (a.m.) why the relief sought in the Petition for Order for Harassment should not be granted.
Failure to appear at the scheduled hearing may result in the granting of the relief sought by the Petition as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Courts Order.
DATED: September 25, 2017
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
LORI OBRIEN,
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
BY: S.L. Edstrom,
Deputy
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
October 6, 2017
740488