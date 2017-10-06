Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case No: 02-CV-17-4066

Nadiya Tinsley-Graham,

Petitioner,

Vs.

Lamont Travis Burgess, Respondent.

TO: Lamont Travis Burgess, THE ABOVE NAMED RESPONDENT:

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the Respondent personally appear and show cause, before the above named Court, at the Anoka County Courthouse, 325 East Main Street, Anoka, Minnesota 55303 on October 16, 2017, at 9:00, (a.m.) why the relief sought in the Petition for Order for Harassment should not be granted.

Failure to appear at the scheduled hearing may result in the granting of the relief sought by the Petition as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Courts Order.

DATED: September 25, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

LORI OBRIEN,

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

BY: S.L. Edstrom,

Deputy

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

October 6, 2017

740488