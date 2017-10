Ordinances – CITY OF ANDOVER

COUNTY OF ANOKA STATE OF MINNESOTA

ORD. NO. 475

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY CODE TITLE 1-7-3 ESTABLISHING PERMIT FEES, SERVICE CHARGES, AND VARIOUS OTHER FEES TO BE COLLECTED BY THE CITY OF ANDOVER.

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ANDOVER HEREBY RESOLVES:

City code 1-7-3 is hereby amended as follows:

Planning:

Small Cell Facilities Permit Fee $1,500.00

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Andover on this 3rd day of October, 2017.

Attest:

Michelle Hartner Deputy City Clerk

CITY OF ANDOVER

Julie Trude -Mayor

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

October 6, 2017

741780