Probates – AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION (EXEMPT ESTATE) AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 02-PR-17-501

Estate of

Bradley James Becker,

Decedent

NOTICE IS GIVEN that a petition signed by Melissa Ann Danner, for an Order for Summary Assignment or Distribution (Exempt Estate) (Petition) has been filed with the Court.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on November 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. by this Court at 325 E. Main Street, Anoka, Minnesota.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

2. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

3. Notice shall be given by:

Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order by U.S. Postal Service at least fifteen days prior to the hearing date.

This Notice and Order shall be served by publishing, at least the order for hearing one time in a legal newspaper for the 20 days before the date of hearing, a copy of the order for hearing one time in a legal newspaper for the county in which the petition is filed.

Dated: September 27, 2017

BY THE COURT

By: /s/ Sharon Hall

Judge of District Court

By: Lori OBrien

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Margaret M. Grathwol

CHESTNUT CAMBRONNE PA

17 WASHINGTON AVE N

SUITE 300

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Attorney License No: 0201182

Telephone: (612) 336-2919

FAX: (612) 336-2940

[email protected]

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

October 6, 13, 2017

740686