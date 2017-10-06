Probates – AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION (EXEMPT ESTATE) AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ANOKA
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 02-PR-17-501
Estate of
Bradley James Becker,
Decedent
NOTICE IS GIVEN that a petition signed by Melissa Ann Danner, for an Order for Summary Assignment or Distribution (Exempt Estate) (Petition) has been filed with the Court.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on November 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. by this Court at 325 E. Main Street, Anoka, Minnesota.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
3. Notice shall be given by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order by U.S. Postal Service at least fifteen days prior to the hearing date.
This Notice and Order shall be served by publishing, at least the order for hearing one time in a legal newspaper for the 20 days before the date of hearing, a copy of the order for hearing one time in a legal newspaper for the county in which the petition is filed.
Dated: September 27, 2017
BY THE COURT
By: /s/ Sharon Hall
Judge of District Court
By: Lori OBrien
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Margaret M. Grathwol
CHESTNUT CAMBRONNE PA
17 WASHINGTON AVE N
SUITE 300
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Attorney License No: 0201182
Telephone: (612) 336-2919
FAX: (612) 336-2940
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
October 6, 13, 2017
740686