Public Notices – NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF TEMPORARY

(Ex Parte) Harassment Restraining Order By Publication

State of Minnesota

County of

District Court

Judicial District:

Court File Number: 27-CV-17-604

Case Type: Harassment

Jason Edward Burns

Petitioner(s)

vs.

Danei Willsun

Respondent(s)

To Respondent named above:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Harassment Order For Relief has been issued in the above matter.

You may request a hearing on this matter if you file a Request for Hearing with the Court within 20 days of the issuance of a Temporary (Ex Parte) Harassment Restraining Order.

Dated: September 28, 2017

By: /s/ Thomas Selisker

Court Administrator / Deputy

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

October 6, 2017

740230