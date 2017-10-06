Public Notices – NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF TEMPORARY

(Ex Parte) Harassment Restraining Order By Publication
State of Minnesota
County of
District Court
Judicial District:
Court File Number: 27-CV-17-604
Case Type: Harassment
Jason Edward Burns
Petitioner(s)
vs.
Danei Willsun
Respondent(s)
To Respondent named above:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Harassment Order For Relief has been issued in the above matter.
You may request a hearing on this matter if you file a Request for Hearing with the Court within 20 days of the issuance of a Temporary (Ex Parte) Harassment Restraining Order.
Dated: September 28, 2017
By: /s/ Thomas Selisker
Court Administrator / Deputy
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
October 6, 2017
740230