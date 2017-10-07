Connexus looking to add new solar gardens, raising concerns

Connexus Energy is looking at completing large solar array projects in the cities of Blaine, Ramsey and St. Francis on land that is not being used. Connexus Energy has a solar garden that is less than an acre on its campus in Ramsey. It is now looking at adding three much larger solar garden arrays at sites in Blaine, Ramsey and St. Francis. Courtesy of Connexus Energy

Connexus’ board of directors have signed off on the project, which must still receive permit approvals from the respective cities before proceeding.

Solar gardens is not an entirely new concept for Connexus but these projects would be on a much larger scale. Connexus’ Ramsey campus has a solar garden that occupies less than one acre. The Blaine solar garden would be 25 acres, Ramsey’s 18.6 acres and the St. Francis location would be 17 acres, according to Brian Burandt, vice president of power supply and business development for Connexus Energy.

The total output of these three new solar gardens would be 10 megawatts – enough to power 1,700 homes. But Connexus Energy provides power to about 120,000 homes so it’s still a small share of the electrical supply.

“We’re doing it because more Connexus members are asking for more carbon-free electricity as long as it doesn’t affect their rates,” said Greg Ridderbusch, Connexus chief executive officer.

The electrical output from these solar arrays will be used to power homes in these three communities, but there is no sign-up or additional fee required. In contrast, people needed to voluntarily pay an additional fee to receive a portion of their electricity from the solar garden at Connexus Energy’s campus.

Connexus Energy would not own any of these properties, but instead lease from the owners. The land lease options are for 20 years with the potential of two additional five-year extensions, according to Burandt.

The Blaine site is on a closed landfill owned by the National Sports Center Foundation, which is the non-profit organization that operates the National Sports Center. This landfill is not on the NSC property along 105th Avenue, however. The site would be accessed at the end of Flanders Street, north of Radisson Road. A residential neighborhood is on the west side of the property but there have been no site plan drawings to show where exactly the solar panels would sit on this property.

Burandt said there would be no glare from these solar panels that neighbors would see.

“If you have glare, you have a bad solar system,” said Burandt. Having glare means sunlight is escaping that could have been used for energy, he said.

The St. Francis solar garden would be next to the city’s water treatment plant.

Ridderbusch and Burandt said the goal is to have these three new solar gardens operational by the summer of 2018. It’s partnering with SoCore Energy, a Chicago company, on this project. A closed landfill in Blaine at the end of Flanders Street, north of Radisson Road, is one of the properties Connexus Energy is considering for a total 10 megawatt solar project. There is a residential neighborhood on the west side of this property, but no site drawings have been submitted to show exactly where the solar panels would be placed. File photo

When Tim Pawlenty was governor in 2007, the state legislature passed the Next Generation Energy Act that requires 25 percent of total energy used in the state to be derived from renewable energy resources by 2025. Burandt said this requirement is for wholesale power suppliers like Great River Energy and Xcel Energy but not for Connexus Energy.

Neighbors concerned in Ramsey

The Ramsey property is southwest of the Highway 10-Armstrong Boulevard interchange, on land owned by Anoka County once slated for one side of a bridge that would cross the Mississippi River into Hennepin County.

Anoka County wants to lease 19 acres to Connexus Energy. The city’s zoning map currently show surrounding properties being planned for residential housing, but Ramsey Community Development Director Tim Gladhill said the properties north of the potential Connexus site could be zoned commercial in the next comprehensive plan update since they would be between Highway 10 and a planned service road extension.

Although it could be many years until a developer chooses to build new homes on what is now agricultural land, neighboring property owners expressed concern over how a solar farm could affect their property values and tie up land that could be used for new homes rather than solar panels. These issues were brought up during a Sept. 12 Ramsey Planning Commission meeting.

Jeff Nobbe, general manager of Shorewood RV, believes his business’ property value would decline with a 19-acre solar farm next door.

Al Pearson, whose family owns Pearson Family Farm, doesn’t like the idea of tying up a property that could be used for a larger tax base development than a solar farm.

“You’ve spent years on comprehensive plans of what you’d like the city to look like. To me it doesn’t fit,” he said.

Gladhill said there would be more taxes paid since the land is now tax-exempt. Although Anoka County will still be the landowner, Connexus Energy must pay property taxes. The same happens for land along Highway 10 owned by the city of Ramsey and leased to a private business, Gladhill pointed out.

Patrick Surma, planning commissioner, would prefer Connexus Energy put the solar panels on the site it owns next to its Ramsey campus. Burandt said Connexus considered this site, but he said the city of Ramsey asked them to look elsewhere to preserve the Connexus site for economic development opportunities.

Planning Commissioner Cindy Nosan said solar energy is important and said if the city can figure out a good way to proceed, it should. But she does have concerns about putting solar panels next to a residential area. There are already homes across the street from Connexus’ Ramsey campus.

“I feel like we need more information,” she said.

The commission tabled action to a future meeting.

[email protected]