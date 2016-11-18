UnionHerald Looking Back for Nov. 18

Bacteria presentation made

Dr. F.L.S. Aldrich addressed the regular Mother’s club meeting at the home of Mrs. C. Karker, Wednesday afternoon. “Bacteria” was the topic for consideration and was most ably presented. There was a large attendance. Fifteen visitors were present.

– 100 years ago, Nov. 15, 1916

Anoka Union

Judge speaks about juvenile delinquency

Charging the home with responsibility for delinquency, Lawrence Green, Anoka county juvenile court judge, laid the blame for juvenile offenders at the parents’ doorsteps in a talk delivered before the high school Parent-Teacher association Thursday night.

– 75 years ago, Nov. 19, 1941

Anoka Herald

Highway 10 bypass opens

The final four miles of new Trunk Highway No. 10–the bypass around the business centers of Anoka and Coon Rapids–was scheduled to open today, culminating planning and construction that dates back practically 15 years. The new section, from Highway No. 242 southeast to old Highway 10 near University Extension, will be added to the six miles of roadway that was opened from the western city limits of Anoka to the intersection of No. 242 and Crooked Lake Boulevard earlier this year.

– 50 years ago, Nov. 18, 1966

Anoka County Union

The end of rusty water in Coon Rapids

Rusty water a thing of the past in Coon Rapids. That’s the hope of city officials with the opening this fall of two new water treatment plants.

– 25 years ago, Nov. 15, 1991

Coon Rapids Herald

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.