Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Blaine sophomore Ramsey Parent is second on the team with 26 points as the Bengals are off to an 8-0 start. Parent announced her commitment last week to continue playing at Ohio State. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Ramsey Parent, a sophomore forward for the Blaine girls hockey team, announced her commitment on Twitter last week to continue her playing career at Ohio State.

She joins teammate and junior forward Gabby Rosenthal as a Buckeye commit.

The Bengals are off to an 8-0 start this season. Parent has 13 goals and 13 assists, which puts her second on the team in points.

As a freshman last season, Parent finished second on the team in points in the regular season with 22 goals and 22 assists.

