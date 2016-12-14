Andover dog declared dangerous, but owners can keep it

After an hour-and-a-half hearing, the Andover City Council decided on Dec. 6 that a 1-year-old pit bull terrier named Stella is a dangerous dog.

But Shawn and LeeAnne McDonough can keep her as long as they abide by rules more strict than the average dog owner has to deal with.

LeeAnne McDonough said neighbors asked them to not install a fence when they moved in four years ago because no other neighbors had one. They installed an invisible electric fence and got shock collars for their two dogs this past summer.

Mayor Julie Trude told the McDonoughs that the fencing they have now was not pertinent information to the hearing and all that mattered was what happened in September and October.

“All this discussion about the fencing and what you do and don’t do has no relevance today,” Trude said. “Today, we’re here because your dog left the property and attacked a golden retriever in its yard and attacked a Pomeranian on the street.”

Trude went on to say the neighborhood is less safe.

LeeAnne McDonough said to the mayor, “I’m sorry, but that statement really pissed me off.”

Trude said: “I do not allow that kind of behavior. You’re going to be reined in real tight if you want to speak to the council at a public meeting. There’s children at home watching this.”

LeeAnne McDonough said, “I understand, but there’s a lot of falsehoods that are in these police reports that I think need to be addressed.”

According to police reports, Stella ran off her owners’ property in the 14900 block of Drake Street in September and October and went after two different dogs. A Pomeranian was allegedly picked up by Stella in her mouth in September, according to the person walking the dog, Patty Kaiser.

There were two other people outside besides the person walking the dog, and neither corroborated Kaiser’s story. Kaiser did not call the police until a week and a half later on Sept. 27. The Pomeranian was bleeding, but LeeAnne McDonough said to the deputy that Kaiser had told her she had stepped on her dog’s foot during the commotion. The deputy went back to Kaiser’s home and she denied this.

Kaiser said she cannot truly know what Stella’s intentions were when she charged at her and her two Pomeranians, but she was afraid for herself and her small dogs that would have been overmatched against this pit bull terrier and said that Stella was “muscular” and “intimidating.”

“When something is charging you, you don’t have time to know are you here to play or are you here to bite?” she said. “I can’t know. I’m not a dog whisperer.”

On Halloween, Shawn McDonough let Stella outside to go relieve herself while getting his children ready for trick-or-treating. He heard knocking on his patio door. His neighbor Scott Maciej was holding Stella and said she had grabbed his golden retriever by the neck.

There were no other witnesses besides Maciej and no injuries to the golden retriever were noted in the police report. But the deputy did report that Stella had several small scratches to her face and a puncture wound from a tooth just below her left eye.

Shawn McDonough said if his dog were “an attack dog” the other dogs would have been severely injured or killed, but this did not happen.

“If my dog was an attack dog, we wouldn’t have her in the house because I have children,” he said.

While neighbors said they believe that Stella is a dangerous dog, nobody asked the council to take the drastic step of ordering the McDonoughs to euthanize Stella or find her a new home outside the city. Maciej said regardless what happens with Stella, the McDonoughs will probably continue to own dogs and he said because he sees these dogs going off their property, he felt a fence was the best solution.

Besides a fence, the McDonoughs will need to put in a kennel with a concrete pad so Stella cannot dig her way under any fence. They will need to pay an annual dangerous dog license to the city. There’s a higher insurance coverage requirement. And anytime Stella is outside, she must be on a leash and also wear a muzzle if the McDonoughs are taking her for a walk.

The City Council unanimously declared Stella a dangerous dog, but it was a split vote with three in favor and two against for the vote on whether to legally call Stella a “nuisance dog” for running off the property on multiple occasions. Although declaring her a “nuisance” could have led to the council ordering Stella to be put to sleep or moved from the city, Mayor Julie Trude and Council Members Val Holthus and Mike Knight approved a motion to stay any punishment to the dog. Council Members Sheri Bukkila and Jim Goodrich agreed that Stella is a dangerous dog, but felt it was unnecessary to add the nuisance tag at this point when the McDonoughs would still get a public hearing before the council if there are any future violations.

“I would feel terrible if we have another incident. Please don’t make me regret my decision to let you keep the dog,” Goodrich said.

Iglesias Rafael had told the McDonoughs after they moved in four years ago that she preferred not seeing a fence in her back yard, but more recently changed her mind because the McDonough’s dogs had run onto her property multiple times.

“We have spoken to them about this. About them keeping their dogs contained in their yard. It hasn’t happened,” Rafael said. “They don’t leash their dogs. They let the dogs outside without anyone being outside minding them.”

Rafael said she called Andover City Hall a couple of years ago to let them know about the McDonoughs’ dogs running around without leashes and was told she would need to call 911 when she saw this happening. She did not call the police at that time because she thought they had more important issues to address.

But after Stella ran under their deck and across their patio chasing a rabbit, they filed a complaint on Aug. 8.

LeeAnne McDonough believes people may be treating Stella unfairly because she is a pit bull.

“We hear one thing from the neighbors personally and then we are hit with all of this within a couple of months because we happened to get a different breed of dog,” she said.

City Attorney Scott Baumgartner, who was questioning the McDonoughs at this time about what happened, said the breed of the dog has nothing to do with the discussion other than for identification for the public record.

“I think it has more to do with the fact that this happened in a short period of time where the dog was located off the property on two different occasions,” Baumgartner said. “I don’t care if it’s a Russell terrier or a pit bull or a shepherd or a collie. It doesn’t matter.”

