Emergency crews respond to crash with car, school bus in Anoka

Photo by Eric Hagen

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus and a car the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15, in Anoka.

The collision happened on East River Road near Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Firefighters had to extricate him from the vehicle.

There were nine students on the bus, bound for the Fred Moore campus of the Anoka Middle School for the Arts.

“We’re not aware of any injuries at this time,” said Keith Paulson, director of transportation for the Anoka-Hennepin School District, referring to the safety of the students on board, immediately following the crash on Thursday morning.

According to Anoka police, the bus was traveling westbound on Fifth Avenue when it collided head-on with the eastbound car. The crash happened in the center westbound lane.

The crash is still under investigation and at this point no charges have been filed, according to Capt. Justin Anderson of the Anoka Police Department. The driver of the car remains in hospital.

Eric Hagen and Olivia Alveshere contributed to this report.