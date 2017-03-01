Photos: Swimmers and divers qualify for state at Section 7AA meet

Mason Smisek was part of Andover’s 200 yard medley and 400 yard freestyle relay teams that took second at sections. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The Section 7AA boys swimming and diving meet was held Feb. 23-25 with many athletes in ABC’s coverage area qualifying for state.

The state meet is held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Below are the qualifying athletes:

200 Yard Medley Relay

2nd: Mason Smisek, Matt Kemp, Hosam El-Hammamy, Austin Crawford (Andover) – 1:41.35

200 Yard Freestyle

2nd: David Clossey, Anoka – 1:44.94

Diving

2nd: Stephen Ayim, Andover – 424.40

100 Yard Butterfly

1st: Hosam El-Hammamy, Andover – 52.33

100 Yard Breaststroke

1st: Hosam El-Hammamy, Andover – 1:00.81

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

2nd: Austin Crawford, Mason Smisek, Matt Kemp, Hosam El-Hammamy (Andover) – 3:18.85