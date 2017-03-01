Photos: Swimmers and divers qualify for state at Section 7AA meet

The Section 7AA boys swimming and diving meet was held Feb. 23-25 with many athletes in ABC’s coverage area qualifying for state.
The state meet is held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Below are the qualifying athletes:
200 Yard Medley Relay
2nd: Mason Smisek, Matt Kemp, Hosam El-Hammamy, Austin Crawford (Andover) – 1:41.35
200 Yard Freestyle
2nd: David Clossey, Anoka – 1:44.94
Diving
2nd: Stephen Ayim, Andover – 424.40
100 Yard Butterfly
1st: Hosam El-Hammamy, Andover – 52.33
100 Yard Breaststroke
1st: Hosam El-Hammamy, Andover – 1:00.81
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd: Austin Crawford, Mason Smisek, Matt Kemp, Hosam El-Hammamy (Andover) – 3:18.85
Andover's Matt Kemp (Photos by Bill Jones)