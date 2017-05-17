City of Blaine rolls out redesigned website

The city of Blaine has a redesigned website. The city of Blaine has a new website to make it easier for residents and businesses to find the information they are looking for.

The new website at www.blainemn.gov was a collaborative effort between CivicPlus and the city.

The user-friendly redesign features local photography and a colorful interface with intuitive buttons and icons making navigation of the new website much easier. The new website is easily viewable from all devices including tablets and smartphones.

The homepage features spotlights, city news, events, meetings, and frequently requested information.

Three department-specific designs highlighting BlaineBiz.com, BlaineParks.com and BlaineSafetyServices.com were part of this first phase of the redesign.

BlaineBiz.com includes a new and improved business listing, an updated available land and buildings and a news section dedicated to local business. Other features include business visit requests and opt-in notification options for up-to-date business information.

BlaineParks.com highlights the many events, programs and park facilities. It includes an easy to find Senior Center section, improved park facility finder and calendar with subscription options.

BlaineSafetyServices.com, developed for the public safety units of police, fire, emergency management and community standards, includes easy to use forms to request reports, submit traffic complaints, and thank a police officer.

Additional department designs are planned for the coming years.

People wanting to receive automatic notifications about everything from public safety emergencies to how to submit a tip to the police to how to sign up for a parks program can visit the BlaineConnect page to sign up for CivicReady, tip 411 and NotifyMe.

Request Tracker allows the community to report concerns such as potholes, weed control issues and street light outages. The tool allows the ability to track the work from start to finish via email notifications.

There are improved menus with the addition of the “How Do I” and “Services” section. Website visitors no longer need inside knowledge of City Hall organization. Items are grouped in categories such as Apply, Contact, Find, Pay, Sign Up, Submit and View. The Services section highlights specific duties performed by city staff in the different departments.

The “Residents” section was incorporated from the former site and continues to point citizens to important information such as garbage and recycling, residential community standards and online payments.

The “Construction Updates” blog gives timely information on the many project happening around the city and allows you to subscribe to the updates that matter to you.

Blaine invested approximately $100,000 in the new website which included redesign, content and data migration, on-site training and a four-year hosting fee.

Many of the photos used throughout the site were taken by local photographer, Sarah Grace Photography.