Herd’s notebook

-The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced its baseball awards May 9. Augustana University senior outfielder and Andover High School graduate Patrick O’Donnell was named the NSIC Player of the Year.

O’Donnell led the NSIC in runs scored (49) and triples (4). He finished second in slugging percentage (.748), hits (60) and doubles (15) and had a batting average of .420 in conference play while starting all 55 games for the Vikings. O’Donnell added nine home runs with 45 RBI on the season.

He came into the spring as the preseason NSIC Player of the Year.

-The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference announced its 2017 women’s outdoor track and field awards last week. Making the all-conference team were two Blaine High School graduates: Minnesota Morris sophomore Emily Ciesynski and Minnesota Morris junior Molly McGrath.

St. Francis native and St. Scholastica freshman Natalie St. Marie also made the all-conference list.

-The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx announced their summer camps schedule. One of the stops will be Anoka-Ramsey Community College from June 12-16. Times will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and are for boys and girls in grades 3-8.

The cost is $299.

Current Timberwolves center and Minnesota native Cole Aldrich is scheduled to appear. Additionally, each participant will receive a limited edition Wolves/Lynx poster, ticket vouchers, NBA/WNBA level instruction, daily giveaways and games/contests.

-A couple of hole-in-ones were reported at area golf courses. Robert Jouppi got one May 5 at Anoka’s Green Haven Golf Course on hole No. 11, which is 179 yards.

Gary Bednar hit one at Blaine’s Victory Links Golf Course. It came May 15 on hole No. 11.

