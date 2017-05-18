UnionHerald Crime Briefs for May 19

Resident comes home to find burglary

A man, 34, returned to his Coon Rapids home on the 13000 block of Vintage Street NW the evening of May 4 to find the front door open and damage to the door frame.

He called police before entering the house and on arrival, officers located no one inside.

According to the police report, the man found the rear lower sliding glass door standing open and reported he was missing cash, a cell phone and a PlayStation 4.

He lives with his grandparent who he called and when they got home and checked inside, they reported that cash and an Italian-model, silver automatic handgun with a wood handle had been stolen.

~ Peter Bodley

Coon Rapids couple guilty of malicious punishment of a child

A Coon Rapids couple who watched two children when their parents went on their honeymoon in September 2016 was convicted of malicious punishment of a child May 9 in Anoka County District Court.

Michael David Gade, 30, and Jennifer Marie Gade, 31, were each sentenced to 113 days in jail and will be on probation for five years.

The couple watched a 7-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl for 10 days in September 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, the children’s mother received a text message from Jennifer Gade that said the little girl had gotten nail polish on the wall and spilled hair spray on a desk and some books. Jennifer Gade allegedly said over text message that she calmed her husband down, but the little girl was no longer welcome in their home.

When the couple returned from their honeymoon and Jennifer Gade dropped the children off, bruising was discovered on the little girl’s buttocks, face and thighs, the complaint states.

The child was evaluated at Midwest Children’s Resource Center, where a doctor said the bruising was consistent with an “inflicted abusive spanking-type injury,” according to the complaint.

In a statement to law enforcement, the 7-year-old child said he saw the little girl crying, sitting on ice packs. He said Jennifer Gade said she was doing so because she was bad, the complaint states.

Providing a statement to law enforcement, Jennifer Gade said the little girl was “as good as usual,” noting that she has “behavioral issues,” according to the complaint. Jennifer Gade went on to say that the 2-year-old child made some messes with nail polish and hair spray and removed her diaper, peeing all over the bed and bedroom.

Jennifer Gade allegedly told law enforcement that she spanked the child and gave her ice packs later when she said her butt hurt.

When Michael Gade returned from work, he brought the little girl with him to help clean up the bedroom, he said in a statement to law enforcement, according to the complaint.

Jennifer Gade said she was downstairs at the time and heard him yelling and the child crying. She said her husband told her later that he spanked the child, the complaint states.

Michael Gade allegedly told law enforcement he spanked the child when she would not help clean up the bedroom, and she started to cry, the complaint states.

In addition to jail time, the Gades were ordered to complete community service, and their probation comes with a string of conditions, including that they both complete a parenting class.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Man who threatened someone with a knife is sentenced

A Coon Rapids man was sentenced April 24 in Anoka County District Court on two felony charges.

Humza Rehman Iqbal, 19, was sentenced on charges of second-degree burglary and terroristic threats. A 28-month prison sentence was stayed for 10 years of probation, but he was given a jail sentence of 365 days with credit for 53 days served. He will be grated furlough when needing to go to medical appointments or programming.

According to the criminal complaint, Iqbal was armed with a steak knife when he went to a Coon Rapids home on July 17, 2016. He was acquainted with the family.

A 15-year-old boy answered the door and found Iqbal holding the steak knife. Iqbal said he was going to kill everyone in the house and then kill himself. He walked in and an adult male tackled him from behind. The two men were struggling when Coon Rapids police arrived and they arrested Iqbal, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Woman charged with felony-level DWI

An Anoka woman is being accused of striking another car while driving drunk.

Sheryl Hart Proch, 52, was arraigned May 8 in Anoka County District Court on two felony charges of first-degree driving while impaired. According to the criminal complaint, she has three prior DWI convictions on her record dating between January 2013 and October 2016.

Coon Rapids police at 3:50 p.m. May 5 responded to a hit a run call. The driver said she was driving west on Highway 10 near Hanson Boulevard in Coon Rapids when someone hit the back of her car and then took off. The driver followed the car as police responded and caught up, according to the complaint.

Proch was stopped and officers believed she was intoxicated. She failed field sobriety tests and had a preliminary blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.226. The legal limit is no more than 0.08 BAC. She had a 0.18 BAC when another preliminary breath test was done at 5:38 p.m., or almost two hours after police first responded, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Bethel man sentenced on two cases

A Bethel man was sentenced May 12 on two separate cases in Anoka County District Court.

Brenden Roger Starling, 20, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for a felony conviction of first-degree damage to property and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.

Starling admitted to police in a post-Miranda statement that he had used a marker to draw penises on the wall and on the outside of a St. Francis home. This happened on an evening in August 2015.

The St. Francis homeowner had come home the morning of Aug. 22, 2015 and found the lewd drawings. She also found dirty dishes, cooked macaroni and cheese with burnt cigarette butts in it, lotion poured all over the kitchen and bathroom, a fog machine turned on that caused damage to a laptop computer sitting nearby and detergent poured by the television, according to the complaint.

The insurance company said it would cost more than $3,000 to repair the damage and that is the restitution Starling must now pay.

The homeowner suspected her ex-roommate, who was also charged with felony second-degree burglary. Chelsea Dawn Tye, 19, had a May 16 court appearance and is scheduled to be back in court on June 15.

In a separate case, Starling followed Chase Renard Lease into a Nowthen home on Dec. 21, 2016. Lease punched a man and threw a tablet computer at him. The man needed multiple stitches to his forehead. Witnesses said Starling never threw any punches and left with Lease after the assault, according to the complaint.

Lease, a 21-year-old East Bethel resident, was sentenced May 12 on a misdemeanor fourth-degree burglary charge. He was given one year of probation.

~ Eric Hagen

Anoka man accused of ramming vehicle

An Andover man was arraigned May 9 in Anoka County District Court on a felony charge of criminal damage to property in the first degree.

Jason Wallace Freeman, 24, allegedly rammed his Dodge pick-up truck into another vehicle during a confrontation at the Riverdale Drive Wal-Mart store in Coon Rapids.

Authorities responded to Wal-Mart at 11:47 p.m. May 7. They heard that Freeman had been arguing with two people he knows about some potentially stolen items. One of the men said he had to jump out of the way as Freeman rammed his vehicle. The victim’s truck was pushed into another vehicle, damaging it as well, according to the complaint.

Freeman claimed that the alleged victim had jumped on his hood and punched the windshield. He admitted to purposefully ramming this man’s truck, according to a statement he gave after being read his Miranda rights, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Sentencing on multiple theft cases

A 26-year-old man already incarcerated for a prior case was sentenced May 9 in Anoka County District Court on two felony theft cases.

James Ryan Jarrett was sentenced to 23 months but given credit for 120 days served.

According to the first criminal complaint, Jarrett stole a laptop on June 21, 2015 from an Anoka business where he used to work. He went in when the business was closed.

In another case, Jarrett stole a Chevy truck from the parking lot of a Coon Rapids business on Sept. 14, 2015. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

When the truck was recovered two days later, an “Army Strong” garment tag that did not belong to the owner had been left behind on the seat. Police later found surveillance video from an apartment complex that showed Jarrett driving the truck approximately 75 minutes after the truck had been stolen. He was wearing an “Army Strong” T-shirt, according to the complaint.

Jarrett has prior convictions of felony first-degree burglary, theft and fleeing police in a motor vehicle, according to court records.

~ Eric Hagen

Sentencing for break-in, assault

A 29-year-old woman who broke down a door and hit a woman she knows in the face was sentenced May 12 in Anoka County District Court.

Christina Leigh Grabowski, of Coon Rapids, was placed on 20 years probation and must complete 300 hours of community service spread over the next three years. She was sentenced on a felony charge of first-degree burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, the Anoka Police Department responded to a home break-in call at 11:46 p.m. June 13, 2016, in the 2900 block of Fairoak Avenue.

She smashed in the door to the home and came inside. The woman in the home ran into another room and tried to barricade herself in but Grabowski smashed in the door to this room as well. She punched this woman in the face, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Man found with stolen items is charged

A Coon Rapids man found with stolen items, including a social security card and credit card, is facing charges in Anoka County District Court.

Justin Arnold McDonald, 37, made his first court appearance May 12 on a felony charge of second-degree burglary and a gross misdemeanor charge of false information to police.

Anoka police responded to an apartment building in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane at 2:02 p.m. May 11 because an unknown person was in an apartment unit, according to the criminal complaint.

McDonald claimed it was his sister’s apartment, but police contacted the tenant and she said she does not know McDonald.

Inside his backpack, authorities found a Minnesota ID card, a debit card, an EBT card, a flat iron and boots that belonged to this tenant. They also recovered a social security card, a credit card and a pawn slip that belonged to three other people, McDonald had first given Anoka police officers the name of the man whose name was on the pawn slip, according to the complaint. This man told the police that his wallet had been stolen in April and he does not know McDonald.

~ Eric Hagen

Alleged thief found with wedding ring is charged

An Oak Grove man is being accused of stealing items, including a wedding ring, from a car parked at a restaurant parking lot on May 10.

William Martin Strait, 32, was arraigned May 12 in Anoka County District Court on felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman said had left her vehicle in a parking lot overnight. When she returned, she found that someone had stolen a wedding ring, a debit card, black carry bag and a phone charger. The overhead console had been ripped from the headliner.

Strait was searched and found with the property in his backpack and pockets. The wedding ring is valued at $1,800. He told officers he found the property laying on the ground, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen