City – CITY OF BLAINE

2016 ANNUAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

Name of TIF Authority: Blaine EDA

Name of Municipality: Blaine

The following information represents the annual disclosure of tax increment districts for the year ended December 31, 2016

* The fiscal disparities property tax law provides that the growth in commercial-industrial property tax values is shared throughout the area. In a tax increment financing district, this value sharing can either result in a tax increase for other properties in the municipality or result in a decrease in tax increments financing district revenue depending on how the tax increment financing district is established.

The tax increment financing districts listed above do not share their growth in commercial-industrial property tax values. This results in increases in property taxes for other properties in this municipality. For taxes payable in 2016, the increase in taxes on other properties is stated by district.

Published in the

Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life

July 28, 2017

715153

