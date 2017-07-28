‘Collective Wisdom’ exhibition opens July 29 at Banfill-Locke

Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts will be exhibiting work made by visual arts educators who teach or have taught courses at the center. “The Fabric of Time” by Michèle Coppin

Courtesy of BLCA

The exhibition, “Collective Wisdom,” opens Saturday, July 29, and runs through Saturday, August 26. An opening reception will be held Saturday, July 29, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Admission to the exhibition is free, and the public is welcome. The galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

About the exhibition

“Collective Wisdom” showcases the artwork of the center’s visual art teachers. These educators flourish not only in their abilities to foster creativity in their students, but also in their artwork. This exhibition will celebrate the art of the teachers who share their gifts with the community.

“Collective Wisdom” will display artwork from a wide variety of mediums and subjects. From abstract compositions to detailed landscapes, this exhibition has something of interest for everyone.

One of the artists in the show will be Michèle Coppin.

“My labyrinths, which have evolved from gardens and flower mandalas, are maps, leading to the center of the composition and out again,” she said of her work.

Holly Nelson is another artist who will be in the exhibition. She creates “flower and animal imagery” and explains that her work “offers a means to find a sense of vitality and peace in the order of nature.”

BLCA is located at 6666 East River Road in Fridley. For more information, email [email protected] or call 763-574-1850.

About BLCA

Since 1979, BLCA has been committed to being a wellspring for the north metro community by providing inspiration, enrichment, enjoyment, opportunities and education through the visual and literary arts. Through a partnership with the Anoka County Parks Department, BLCA provides a thriving and active creative community in the historic Banfill Tavern and former Locke house. For more information, visit www.banfill-locke.org.