Filing for School Board elections opens Aug. 1

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

The filing period for seats on the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school boards opens Tuesday, Aug. 1, and remains open for two weeks.

To fill successfully, candidates must be eligible to vote, 21 years of age or older and a resident in their district for at least 30 days prior to the election Nov. 7.

The filing fee is $2.

Filings must be received by Anoka County Elections at the Anoka County Government Center by 5 p.m. Aug. 15. The office is typically open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Three seats are up for election on the Anoka-Hennepin School Board. Seats in districts 3, 4 and 6 are up for grabs, currently held by Board Members Bill Harvey, William Fields and Jeff Simon, respectively.

District 3 comprises Champlin, southwestern Coon Rapids and Dayton. District 4 includes northern Andover, Ham Lake, Nowthen, Oak Grove and northeastern Ramsey. District 6 is made up of southern Andover and northern Coon Rapids.

In Spring Lake Park, four at-large seats will be on the ballot, currently held by Board Chairperson John Stroebel and Board Members Kelly Delfs, Marilynn Forsberg and Jodi Ruch.

The district includes portions of Blaine and Fridley and the entire city of Spring Lake Park.

Members on both boards are elected to four-year terms.

For more information, contact Anoka County Elections at [email protected] or 763-323-5275.

