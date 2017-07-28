Lots of life lessons learned at Coon Rapids Safety Camp

Members of the Coon Rapids police and fire departments, Allina, U.S. Air Force hosted the Coon Rapids Safety Camp on July 18 and 19 near the Coon Rapids Ice Arena. The camp has been held for over 20 years. The program’s mission is to promote awareness and importance about safety measures in a number of situations.

The program stresses that unintentional injury is the leading cause of death and disabling injury among children. During the event, volunteers and members of the various public safety departments work with third- and fourth-graders.

The safety camp this year had over 100 children participate and 12 junior counselors volunteer. Children were able to take part in various seminars such as water safety, fire safety, a rollover simulator, hear tips from speakers and got to take a look into a helicopter.

Each officer was in charge of a group of 20children. Until the last day of the program, officers had kept their true professions concealed from the children. Prevention Specialist Amanda Hunt said this is done so the children do not get nervous.

“At this age kids are impressionable and can get spooked when they see someone wearing a uniform,” Hunt said.

On the final day of the event, an awards ceremony was held at Coon Rapids High School. Officers attended the ceremony wearing their uniforms, so the children were able to see what department they represented. For more information visit http://www.ci.coon-rapids.mn.us.com.

