Names released of two found dead in Coon Rapids

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two people found dead in Coon Rapids Thursday, Oct. 5.

They were Alissa Spah, 20, of Andover, Antonio Perfetti, 22, of Ham Lake.

Just after 3:30 p.m. police responded to the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant parking lot at 3395 Riverdale Drive after a 911 caller reported two people were passed out in a vehicle.

When they arrived, police found Spah and Pefetti in the vehicle. They were both deceased, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Police report there were no obvious signs of trauma to either victim. While the Medical Examiner performed autopsies Friday afternoon, the causes of death have not yet been reported.